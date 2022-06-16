Train strikes – live: One in five services to run next week as passengers told not to travel

The UK is bracing for travel chaos on trains next week, as some 40,000 rail staff prepare to walk out after a dispute over pay and redundancies.

The strike action will take place over three days – Tuesday 21, Thursday 23 and Saturday 25 June – with only 22 per cent of usual rail services expected to run on those days.

Services will only operate 7.30am to 6.30pm on strike days, and not all stations will be served.

The industrial action involves members of the RMT rail union at Network Rail and 13 train operators, who voted 8:1 in favour of strike action over jobs, pay and conditions.

According to the RMT, it is “the biggest dispute on the network since 1989”.

Wales and Scotland are expected to see a much smaller proportion of their networks open.

The train operators affected include Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway, Greater Anglia, GWR, LNER, Northern, Southeastern and South Western Railway.

Show latest update 1655368312 What dates will the strikes take place? The planned strikes by RMT members working for Network Rail and 13 different train operators are set for the following dates: Tuesday 21 June

Thursday 23 June

What dates will the strikes take place? The planned strikes by RMT members working for Network Rail and 13 different train operators are set for the following dates: Tuesday 21 June

Thursday 23 June

Saturday 25 June On strike days, services will only operate between 7.30am and 6.30pm, and not all stations will be served. However, union leaders told rail travellers to expect major disruption "for the entire week where the three days of action have been called". Another rail union, TSSA, is balloting Network Rail staff in the coming weeks on further strike action. If this goes ahead it is expected to start from Monday, July 25.

