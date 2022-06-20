Train strikes – live: Disruption could last until Christmas, union boss warns

Grant Shapps urges rail workers to not go on strike

Industrial action on the railways could stretch until Christmas, unions have warned as they prepare for the biggest strike in three decades.

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT union, told the i newspaper that there “doesn’t seem to be much evidence at the moment that it’s going to go any other way”.

“The TSSA [union], which represents about 6000 Network Rail staff is balloting, Aslef, which along with us organises train drivers has about six or seven ballots being returned on July 11 – just a few weeks away. If there’s no settlement I can only see this escalating,” he said.

Meanwhile, a union source told the Telegraph that the RMT had a “mandate for strike action for six months”.

Union leaders have accused the government of “inflaming” tensions over the rail dispute that is due to see widespread strikes beginning tonight.

Services on the railways and London Underground will be crippled from midnight in the biggest walkout in the industry for more than 30 years in a row over pay, jobs and conditions.

Only around half of Britain's rail network will be open on strike days, from around 7.30am until 6.30pm. At Network Rail, the infrastructure provider, the most critical roles in the day-to-day running of the railway are 5,000 signallers. Management and other staff are expected to cover about half the network for about 11 hours per day. Many lines will see no trains. Wales and Scotland are expected to see a much smaller proportion of their networks open. Across Great Britain, 4,500 of the usual 20,000 daily passenger trains are expected to run. See our full guide on which trains are running during the strikes: Simon Calder 20 June 2022 08:03

Glastonbury will return this week for the first time in three years but faces travel chaos amid three days of major rail strikes. The Somerset festival is finally celebrating its 50th year after the coronavirus pandemic forced organisers to cancel twice. However, festival-goers face difficulties arriving at the site in Pilton. Read more: Stuti Mishra 20 June 2022 07:20

Motorists are being warned to expect a surge in traffic as train passengers switch to road transport during the rail strikes. The AA predicted that the worst affected roads are likely to be main motorway arteries, as well as rural and suburban areas. Drivers in Scotland and Wales are expected to face long queues as most railway lines there will be closed during the industrial action on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Read more: Stuti Mishra 20 June 2022 06:20

The front pages for the beginning of the week are led by the rail strike which is set to hit Britain as tens of thousands of staff plan to walk out in a dispute over pay, conditions and job losses. As the biggest rail shutdown in 30 years is set to start tonight, The Independent's lead story talks about unions urging ministers to find a solution. Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph warns the strike may last six months as disputes cause a "war of attrition". The Guardian writes of growing anger as ministers "refuse to join (a) last-ditch effort to halt rail strikes". Check out more front pages: Stuti Mishra 20 June 2022 05:20

Union leaders have accused the government of "inflaming" tensions over the rail dispute ahead of several days of travel chaos because of train and Tube strikes. Services on the railways and London Underground will be crippled from Tuesday in the biggest walkout in the industry for more than 30 years in a row over pay, jobs and conditions. The TUC is calling on the Westminster government to adopt a positive role in the dispute, saying it was "inflaming tensions" with comments such as threatening to "revoke" workers' legal rights. Read more: Stuti Mishra 20 June 2022 04:21

On that note, it appears there could be teaching and NHS staff strikes on the horizon. Read up here: Zoe Tidman 19 June 2022 21:31

Britain's major trade unions are collectively urging the government to "get round" the negotiating table to try to find a resolution, 24 hours ahead of the biggest strike action on the rail network for decades (Ashley Cowburn writes). In a letter to Grant Shapps, the general secretaries of 14 unions – which between them represent millions of workers, including civil servants, shopworkers, teachers and NHS staff – have warned that ministers must stop their “attempts to divide workers”. The general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, Frances O’Grady, who is one of the signatories of the letter, also accused the government of “fanning the flames” of the dispute, and insisted ministers had the power to help find a settlement. It comes after Mr Shapps, the transport secretary, warned the country’s biggest rail union that the disruption would be a “huge act of self-harm” for the industry, and claimed that the unions had been “gunning” for action that would “punish millions of innocent people”. Mr Shapps also said that calls by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union for ministers to intervene in talks over workers' conditions were a "stunt", adding that only the union and the employer would be able to settle the dispute. Liam James 19 June 2022 21:02

Mick Lynch also told Sky News: "I think there will be many unions balloting across the country, because people can't take it anymore. "We have got people who are doing full time jobs who are having to take state benefits and use food banks. That is a national disgrace." Watch here: Zoe Tidman 19 June 2022 20:31

Mick Lynch, the RMT union boss, was on Sky News earlier today talking about the strike this week. He was asked by presenter Sophy Ridge if the union might be "overplaying" its hand. "Well, if we don't play our hand, thousands of my members will lose their jobs," he replied. See the full exchange here: Zoe Tidman 19 June 2022 19:31

