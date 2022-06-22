Train strike – live: Rail and Tube disruption to continue Wednesday morning

The majority of rail and Tube lines are set to be hit this morning by the knock-on effects of Tuesday’s strike.

Travellers have been advised to avoid travelling where possible until about noon.

This is because transport staff, such as signallers and control room officers, will not be working their overnight shifts as part of the industrial dispute involving about 40,000 RMT union members over pay, jobs, and conditions.

Only 60 per cent of trains will be running, mainly due to the delay to the start of morning services.

During the stike on Tuesday, stations that would usually be packed with commuters were nearly deserted. As a result of the strikes, the roads saw more traffic and passengers on buses.

On the rail network, more strikes are scheduled for Thursday and Saturday.

Show latest update 1655870457 Good morning. Welcome to our live coverage of the disruption to Tube and rail services expected today. Keep tuned for updates. Lamiat Sabin 22 June 2022 05:00 1655872257 More travel disruption on Tube and rail today The effects of yesterday’s Tube and rail strikes are to cause more travel disruption today. No London Underground services will be running until after 8am, Transport for London (TfL) said. TfL has advised people to avoid travelling before the afternoon as the Tube, London Overground, and Elizabeth line will have a reduced service in the morning. The delay to the start of services is due to signallers and control room officers not working their overnight shifts as part of the industrial dispute. On the rail network, only 60 per cent of trains will be running. People are advised to check the status of their route before travelling. About 40,000 RMT union members have taken industrial action over pay, job cuts, and conditions. Lamiat Sabin 22 June 2022 05:30

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Train strike - live: Rail and Tube disruption to continue Wednesday morning