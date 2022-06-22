Train strike – live: Rail and Tube chaos continues as networks struggle to restart after walkouts

The majority of rail and Tube lines are set to be hit this morning by the knock-on effects of Tuesday’s strike.

Travellers have been advised to avoid travelling where possible until about noon.

This is because transport staff, such as signallers and control room officers, will not be working their overnight shifts as part of the industrial dispute involving about 40,000 RMT union members over pay, jobs, and conditions.

Only 60 per cent of trains will be running, mainly due to the delay to the start of morning services.

During the stike on Tuesday, stations that would usually be packed with commuters were nearly deserted. As a result of the strikes, the roads saw more traffic and passengers on buses.

On the rail network, more strikes are scheduled for Thursday and Saturday.

Show latest update 1655888315 Circle line now operating More Tube lines are opening up as the network gets back on track after yesterday’s strike. The Central line has joined the Northern and Victoria lines in operating a good service. The Bakerloo and Jubilee lines are now operating with minor delays. The Circle line is back in operation, albeit with “severe delays” alongside the District, Hammersmith & City, Metropolitan and Piccadilly lines. Helen Coffey 22 June 2022 09:58 1655888020 Striking contrast: what a difference 33 years make in rail disputes The very first article in The Independent’s series of 48 Hours coincided with the last great rail strike. It was the long, hot summer of 1989. The railway workers felt they were undervalued – with pay to match – and exercised their right to take industrial action. Early one morning in that momentous year, as I emerged from the smoky interior of the Caledonian Airways plane just landed at Gatwick airport from Istanbul, it quickly became clear no trains were running anywhere in Great Britain. I had no choice but to spend almost as much as the trip to Turkey had cost on a taxi that fumed in traffic for three hours before finally reaching London. On Tuesday 21 June, the first day of the next great rail strike, I planned to replicate at least the last part of the journey – sadly without the sheer wonder and indulgence of Istanbul to precede it. I would head for Gatwick and see how the strike-bound journey would prove in the summer of 2022. But my cunning plan came unstuck as soon as it had begun… Follow travel correspondent Simon Calder’s journey during yesterday’s rail strike: Simon Calder 22 June 2022 09:53 1655886171 Train boss ‘happy for people to come and travel’ despite rail strike As talks between rail employers and the RMT union resume, train operators are confident that their “strike day” timetables are robust – with the appeal to passengers not to travel softened for the next two days of industrial action. Half the rail network in Great Britain will be closed again on Thursday 23 and Saturday 25 June as signallers working for Network Rail walk out again. They will be joined by RMT members working for 13 train operators. But on many intercity and commuter lines, reduced services ran largely as planned on Tuesday, with over 80 per cent on time. Mark Hopwood, managing director of GWR, told The Independent: “Where we are running trains, we are very happy for people to come and travel, but we really don’t want to have people stranded. “Just check your times for your journey out – and your journey back.” Simon Calder reports Simon Calder 22 June 2022 09:22 1655885128 Government cannot allow ‘militant’ unions to ‘win argument’, Dominic Raab says Dominic Raab has said the government cannot “relent” and allow striking rail workers to “win” the argument amid the biggest industrial action on the network in three decades. Risking a fresh clash, the deputy prime minister also described the actions of the country’s largest rail union, RMT, as “militant” — just minutes after insisting the government did not want the dispute to become “politicised”. As inflation hit a fresh 40 year high, the cabinet minister said it showed the need to take a “firm line” with the union, telling Sky News there was a risk of a “vicious cycle” of rising wages pushing inflation even higher. Ashley Cowburn reports Ashley Cowburn 22 June 2022 09:05 1655884396 Tube lines operating but with severe delays The London Underground is slowly coming back to life this morning, with more lines back up and running again – but most are operating with severe delays. The Bakerloo, District, Hammersmith & City, Jubilee, Metropolitan and Piccadilly lines all have severe delays; the Central line has minor delays. The London Overground is part suspended and operating with severe delays. The Circle line is still suspended. Helen Coffey 22 June 2022 08:53 1655882322 Tube lines still suspended across London Most Tube lines are still suspended or experiencing severe delays across London this morning. The Circle, District, Hammersmith & City and Metropolitan lines are suspended; the Piccadilly line and London Overground are part suspended. The Bakerloo, Central and Jubilee lines have severe delays. The Northern and Victoria lines are operating a good service, alongside the Waterloo & City line, Elizabeth line and the DLR. Helen Coffey 22 June 2022 08:18 1655880313 How can I get around London this morning? A widespread strike by Transport for London workers saw the Tube network shut across the city yesterday. Disruption is expected to continue until mid-morning today. TfL is advising customers to “avoid making Tube journeys until mid-morning” as “disruption is likely to continue”; no Tube services will run before 8am. But if you do have an essential journey, how can you get around London this morning? From buses to bikes to boats, here’s our essential guide: Helen Coffey 22 June 2022 07:45 1655878686 Boris Johnson warned against ‘race to bottom on pay’ Unions have accused Boris Johnson of pursuing a “race to the bottom” on pay, as the prime minister set the scene for months of confrontation with striking workers. As millions of train passengers faced disruption from the largest rail strike in three decades, Mr Johnson said the country must be ready to “stay the course” to head off public sector pay hikes. With fewer than 20 of the scheduled trains running on Tuesday – and 26 per cent of those which did run subject to delays – RMT chief Mick Lynch hailed a “fantastic” response from rail workers. Alisha Rahaman Sarkar 22 June 2022 07:18 1655878018 Scotland’s rail network disruption continues into Wednesday Major disruption across Scotland’s rail network will continue into Wednesday after the first of three planned one-day strikes. ScotRail said it is only able to run services on just five routes on Thursday and Saturday, which will only operate between 7.30am and 6.30pm. But on the days in between, there will be continued disruption to services, the train operator warned. This is mainly due to a delay to the start of services as signallers and control room staff are not doing overnight shifts. Katharine Hay has more. Alisha Rahaman Sarkar 22 June 2022 07:06 1655876630 Dates, times and everything you need to know about the rail strikes Union members at Network Rail and 13 train operators will continue their 24-hour walkouts on 23 and 25 June. Management and other staff expect to be able to cover about half the rail network for about 12 hours per day. On many lines, no trains will run at all.Only main lines and busy commuter services will be served, primarily those radiating from London, and including: West Coast main line to Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow

Midland main line to Leicester, Derby, Nottingham and Sheffield

East Coast main line to Leeds, York, Newcastle and Edinburgh,

GWR to Bristol and Cardiff In addition, key commuter lines serving London, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow and Edinburgh will be kept open. Last trains could leave as early as 2pm in order to complete their journeys by the time the network closes. Simon Calder and Emily Atkinson report. Alisha Rahaman Sarkar 22 June 2022 06:43

