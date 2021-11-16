Train slices Amazon delivery truck in two

An Amazon driver is grateful to be alive after his delivery van was flattened and split in half in a collision with an Amtrak train in Wisconsin on his 33rd birthday.

Father-of-two Alexander Evans told how he had been delivering packages along a road that runs parallel to a track west of Milwaukee last Wednesday.

He said his line of sight was limited and he initially hadn’t heard the train as he is deaf in his left ear and, and pulled into the path of the train.

“I made a look as I was going down the hill to swerve,” Mr Evans told WISN.

“I didn’t see anything.”

The set of tracks reportedly has no lights or guardrails and he was hit by an eastbound Amtrak travelling from the Pacific Northwest to Chicago.

Mr Alexander said he felt the airbags inflate as the train smashed into his truck.

“I still can’t believe it myself right now as well,” he told the network.

“I’m honestly still in shock and my body is really sore,” he wrote, adding he was two seconds.from losing his life.

