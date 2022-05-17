Train overturns in mud as flooding and landslides hit India

A train overturned in the mud as a station in Assam, India, on Monday (16 May) after heavy rain caused landslides and flooding.

Northeast Frontier Railway’s spokesperson Sabyasachi De told The Hindu that 200 passengers had to be airlifted to safety by helicopters from the Indian Air Force.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority said that seven people had died across several districts in Assam and over 33,000 people were sheltering in relief camps.

