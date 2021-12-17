Train fares: how does the next rise compare with previous years?

Britain’s train fares increase every year.

Here are the average annual rises since 2010.

Figures for 2010-2020 were provided by the Rail Delivery Group.

No confirmed figures have been published for 2021.

Fares will go up on March 1 2022 (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Archive)

2010: 1.1%

2011: 6.2%

2012: 5.9%

2013: 3.9%

2014: 2.8%

2015: 2.2%

2016: 1.1%

2017: 2.3%

2018: 3.4%

2019: 3.1%

2020: 2.7%

2021: Around 2.6% in England and Wales In Scotland peak and off-peak tickets rose by 1.6% and 0.6% respectively.

