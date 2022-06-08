Train derailment in east Iran kills at least 17 and injures dozens more

A passenger train partially derailed in Iran on Wednesday (8 June) killing at least 17 people and injuring 50.

Four carriages derailed near Tabas, 340 miles southeast of Tehran, according to Iranian state television.

Authorities said that the number of casualties could increase.

It is not confirmed how many people were travelling on the train in total.

This footage shows a train lying on its side at the scene of the incident.

