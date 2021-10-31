Police, fire and ambulance crews are attending the scene of a crash involving two trains at Grateley, Hampshire on the line between Andover and Salisbury.

Wiltshire Police said it would provide updates “as soon as we have more information.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Train crash: Emergency operation underway as two trains collide between Andover and Salisbury