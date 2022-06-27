Several passengers were injured when an Amtrak train derailed after hitting a dump truck at a crossing near Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday (27th June). Officials say the passenger train collided with a dump truck at a public crossing. In a statement, Amtrak said: “Local authorities are currently assisting customers and we have deployed Amtrak resources to assist.” The train was travelling from Los Angeles to Chicago. The crash came a day after an Amtrak train crashed into a vehicle that was obstructing tracks in California, killing three people and injuring two others.
Source Link Train carrying 243 passengers derails near Kansas City, Missouri