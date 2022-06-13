Tractor drives through rail crossing barrier in shocking CCTV footage

Irish Rail have released shocking footage of the moment a tractor crashed through a level crossing barrier in an appeal for the public to be more careful when using the crossings.
The rail operator said that it has seen a “significant surge in incidents at level crossings” this year.
This clip shows the tractor, which is towing a large trailer filled with bales of hay, driving across a level crossing and crashing through the barrier as it is lowered down.
