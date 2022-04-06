‘Toxic’ boyfriend of woman, 24, sent vengeful sex act video to friend before she plunged 80ft to her death

A “toxic” boyfriend admitted sharing footage of his girlfriend performing a sex act on him a week before she plunged 80ft to her death, an inquest has heard.

Damilya Jussipaliyeva, 24, died on 3 June 2017 – a week after Alessio Bianchi sent the video to a friend and said he would show her family the porn clip and footage of her taking cocaine.

Bianchi claimed Ms Jussipaliyeva had been spreading rumours about him and he sent the sex video as revenge to make her stop.

He told Inner West London Coroner’s Court: “I just felt I had been done wrong and I wanted to get revenge. She had been spreading dangerous rumours.”

Bianchi said he now regretted sending the film, adding: “It’s the worst thing I have ever done.”

He said the alleged rumours were “the straw that broke the camel’s back” and led him to “go ahead and send the video”.

“But there was a build up to that whole situation,” he said. “In hindsight it was a stupid, childish and immature and I regret it more than anything I ever did.”

In April 2018, Bianchi was spared jail after admitting disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress and one count of assault by beating.

Bianchi, now 30, was handed a 12-week suspended sentence, ordered to carry out a rehabilitation activity requirement and made to pay £250 costs.

Alessio Bianchi, now 30, was spared jail in April 2018 after admitting sharing a video of his girlfriend Damilya Jussipaliyeva performing a sex act on him a week before her death (Central News)

He had been in an on-off relationship with Ms Jussipaliyeva, from Kazakhstan, for two-and-a-half years after the pair met while studying at Regent’s University London.

Giving evidence to Inner West London Coroner’s Court via video link, Bianchi said they were both free to see other partners and, despite entering an exclusive relationship with Damilya, he ended up having sex with one of her close friends.

Bianchi told the inquest: “During this period we were trying things out. I ended up having a fling with one of her close friends. At that time I acted wrong. It wasn’t a good thing to do.”

Bianchi said at one stage Ms Jussipaliyeva went to see her ex-boyfriend in the United States and he also saw a former partner, adding: “It was a tit-for-tat situation.”

He told the inquest they were both using drugs including cocaine, cannabis and ketamine, as well as alcohol.

Bianchi said he reported Ms Jussipaliyeva to police himself on several occasions. He claimed she had scratched him and had once attempted suicide by trying to jump out of a window in September 2016.

“She suddenly jumped up from the bed and onto the window sill. I grabbed her by the skin of the back and yanked her back,” he said.

“This was the first instance of attempted suicide.” He said police came and put her in a cells “because she was a danger not only to herself but to others around her.”

She was sent a video recording on WhatsApp of her performing a sex act at a phone booth in north London on 25 May 2017.

Alessio Bianchi admitted he shared a video of his girlfriend Damilya Jussipaliyeva performing a sex act on him because he ‘wanted to get revenge’ (Central News)

Attached was a message saying: “I am going to keep destroying you.”

One of her friends received the same clip from three different numbers, with one containing the threat: “I will f*** you up next, my love.”

When Bianchi’s phone was seized by police on 1 June, they found WhatsApp messages in which he had asked his friend to send the video to Ms Jussipaliyeva.

She reported the sending of the revenge porn to police but continued the relationship afterwards.

Ms Jussipaliyeva had told police she did not know she was being recorded in the phone booth.

“I found it really insulting and humiliating, I think he’s doing this for revenge because of the argument,” she explained. “I am still in shock and feel broken.”

She said she was “very scared mentally and physically” because Bianchi had threatened to send the porn video, as well as footage of her taking cocaine, to her Muslim family in Kazakhstan and Dubai.

The inquest also heard from Ainel Jussipaliyeva, Damilya’s sister, who said their family begged her to break up with Bianchi.

She said: “She was actually scared of him. He was either drunk or under drugs I’m not sure.

“She knew it was a toxic relationship and she was happy she was finally over it and wanted to start from the beginning and focus on her studies.

“[I knew it was toxic] because she was thinking she needed to break up with him but she couldn’t because she was in love.”

On 1 June Bianchi and Damily went out drinking with friends, arriving back at Bianchi’s apartment at about 11.30pm.

They had an argument before Bianchi pushed Damilya into a water feature in front of the building.

The violence outside the building lasted for over half an hour before the concierge called police.

Bianchi, born in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, was arrested and had his phone seized.

The next day he received distraught text messages from Ms Jussipaliyeva.

He called police and rushed to her apartment in South Wharf Road, Paddington, but found her dead on the ground.

She had left a note which read: “Alessio I love you, sorry.”

Towards the end of his evidence Bianchi was asked about his happier memories of Ms Jussipaliyeva.

Bianchi said: “She was a sweet girl. We had similar personalities. We had similar backgrounds.

“It hurts, it really hurts to see it ended in this way. I wish there was something else I could have done.”

The coroner said: “The important thing is you behaved very badly plainly in a couple of things you did and you pleaded guilty and were punished.”

Bianchi added: “I wish had turned away and maybe things would be different.”

The inquest continues.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email [email protected], or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

For services local to you, the national mental health database – Hub of Hope – allows you to enter your postcode to search for organisations and charities who offer mental health advice and support in your area

