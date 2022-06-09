A tourist helicopter carrying six people crashed into a Hawaiian lava field, leaving two passengers in critical condition.

On Wednesday, five passengers chartered a tour with Paradise Helicopters to explore the Big Island. The helicopter reportedly crashed just before 5:30pm while flying over Kau, the Big Island’s southernmost district.

Emergency responders rushed to the lava fields where the helicopter crashed and began recovery efforts. Two of the passengers were found to be in critical condition. Initial reports from the crash suggested that all six of the helicopter’s occupants were taken to nearby hospitals.

Source Link Tourist helicopter carrying six crashes in Hawaiian lava field