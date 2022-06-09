An American woman visiting Rome has been banned from the city’s iconic Spanish Steps for life after she and a friend caused $26,000 worth of damage to them with an electric scooter.
The 28-year-old tourist reportedly hurled an electric scooter down the steps, with the incident being caught on camera by a passerby. Just before the incident she and another man were trying to bring their e-scotters down the stairs, but she seemingly got tired of trying to drag the scooter and decided to throw it down instead.
Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Source Link Tourist damages Rome’s historic Spanish Steps with e-scooter