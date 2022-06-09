Tourist damages Rome’s historic Spanish Steps with e-scooter

An American woman visiting Rome has been banned from the city’s iconic Spanish Steps for life after she and a friend caused $26,000 worth of damage to them with an electric scooter.

The 28-year-old tourist reportedly hurled an electric scooter down the steps, with the incident being caught on camera by a passerby. Just before the incident she and another man were trying to bring their e-scotters down the stairs, but she seemingly got tired of trying to drag the scooter and decided to throw it down instead.

