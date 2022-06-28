Tour de France: Copenhagen locals excited to host opening stage of cycling race

Copenhagen locals have been sharing their excitement ahead of the opening stage of the Tour de France, which begins in Denmark’s capital.

The city was originally slated to start the world’s most famous cycling race in 2021, but a Covid-related scheduling conflict with the European Championships saw it transferred to Brest in France instead.

Postponing the Grand Départ Copenhagen by a year has only served to build excitement in the Danish city.

“The weather is going to be great, it’s awesome that the Tour de France finally arrives in Copenhagen,” one fan said.

