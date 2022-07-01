Tour de France 2022 stage 1 preview: Route map and profile of Copenhagen time trial

The 2022 Tour de France begins in Copenhagen today and finishes in Paris on Sunday 24 July, where Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar hopes to be wearing yellow and be crowned champion for the third year in a row.

He is up against the might of the Dutch team Jumbo-Visma, who carry multiple threats including Pogacar’s national teammate Primoz Roglic and last year’s Tour runner-up, Jonas Vingegaard.

Meanwhile Ineos Grenadiers are without their leading light Egan Bernal, the 2019 champion who is still recovering from injury, but they do have the in-form Geraint Thomas fresh from winning the Tour de Suisse, Colombian climber Dani Martinez, as well as potential stage winners Adam Yates and Tom Pidcock.

The Tour usually begins on Saturday but the transfer from this year’s opening three stages in Copenhagen to northern France means an early rest day and a Friday start to accommodate it.

Stage 1 map

A flat individual time trial through the streets of Copenhagen opens the show with plenty of intricate tight corners, but given it is only over 13km there shouldn’t be huge time gaps created among the leaders.

Even so, the climbers who are less comfortable on a time trial bike will be conscious to minimise losses here. Ineos’s Dani Martinez may have GC ambitions, depending on the strategy of the team and how they share responsibility between the Colombian and Welshman Thomas, and he is the kind of rider who could lose valuable seconds from the get go on a stage like this one.

Stage 1 profile

Plenty of eyes will be on Vingegaard, the 25-year-old Dane carrying home hopes over these first three days. He is no time trial specialist and his priority will be ensuring there is minimal gap to Pogacar, the man he finished second to overall last year.

The stage winner is unlikely to be among the general classification contenders, although both Thomas and Roglic have plenty of time trial pedigree. Matthieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) is a candidate for just about every kind of stage bar the most brutal mountain days, and he would love to get his hands on both the stage victory and the yellow jersey here.

Young Swiss talent Stefan Bissegger (EF Education) has a number of ITT wins on his CV and finished seventh in last year’s UCI World Championships time trial, and the milti-talented Wout van Aert (Jumbo Visma) is likely to be near the top of the pile too.

But the favourite is Ineos’s Italian flyer Filippo Ganna. He is a double time trial world champion and five of his six Giro d’Italia stage wins have come in individual time trials. He already has several ITT wins this year, and it is hard to see how anyone beats him on this short flat course if he is feeling strong.

Stage 1 start time

The stage is scheduled to begin at around 3pm BST.

How to watch on TV and online

Tour de France coverage can be found this year on ITV4, Eurosport and GCN+ (Global Cycling Network).

Live racing each day will be shown on ITV4 before highlights typically at 7pm each day. ITV’s website lists timings here.

Eurosport and GCN+ will show every minute of every stage. More on Eurosport’s coverage here and the GCN+ coverage here.

Stage 1 time trial start list

ORDERLOCAL TIMEBIBRIDERTEAM
116:00:00214 JÉRÉMY LECROQB&B HOTELS – KTM
216:01:00202 JACK BAUERTEAM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO
316:02:00192 GUILLAUME BOIVINISRAEL-PREMIER TECH
416:03:00182 EDVALD BOASSON HAGENTOTALENERGIES
516:04:00175 BAUKE MOLLEMATREK – SEGAFREDO
616:05:00168 TIM WELLENSLOTTO SOUDAL
716:06:00158 CONNOR SWIFTTEAM ARKEA – SAMSIC
816:07:00144 STEFAN BISSEGGEREF EDUCATION – EASYPOST
916:08:00138 ANDREY ZEITSASTANA – QAZAQSTAN TEAM
1016:09:00122 SVEN ERIK BYSTRØMINTERMARCHE – WANTY – GOBERT MATERIAUX
1116:10:00115 CHRISTOPHER HAMILTONTEAM DSM
1216:11:00101 MATHIEU VAN DER POELALPECIN – DECEUNINCK
1316:12:0091 DAVID GAUDUGROUPAMA – FDJ
1416:13:0087 JAN TRATNIKBAHRAIN VICTORIOUS
1516:14:0077 BENJAMIN THOMASCOFIDIS
1616:15:0061 ENRIC MASMOVISTAR TEAM
1716:16:0057 MICHAEL MØRKØVQUICK-STEP ALPHA VINYL TEAM
1816:17:0042 FELIX GROSSSCHARTNERBORA – HANSGROHE
1916:18:0036 BOB JUNGELSAG2R CITROEN TEAM
2016:19:0022 DANIEL MARTINEZINEOS GRENADIERS
2116:20:0011 PRIMOŽ ROGLIČJUMBO – VISMA
2216:21:003 MIKKEL BJERGUAE TEAM EMIRATES
2316:22:00213 ALEXIS GOUGEARDB&B HOTELS – KTM
2416:23:00203 LUKE DURBRIDGETEAM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO
2516:24:00195 GUY NIVISRAEL-PREMIER TECH
2616:25:00183 MACIEJ BODNARTOTALENERGIES
2716:26:00171 MADS PEDERSENTREK – SEGAFREDO
2816:27:00161 CALEB EWANLOTTO SOUDAL
2916:28:00151 NAIRO QUINTANATEAM ARKEA – SAMSIC
3016:29:00147 NEILSON POWLESSEF EDUCATION – EASYPOST
3116:30:00135 DMITRIY GRUZDEVASTANA – QAZAQSTAN TEAM
3216:31:00124 LOUIS MEINTJESINTERMARCHE – WANTY – GOBERT MATERIAUX
3316:32:00111 ROMAIN BARDETTEAM DSM
3416:33:00105 JASPER PHILIPSENALPECIN – DECEUNINCK
3516:34:0094 STEFAN KÜNGGROUPAMA – FDJ
3616:35:0081 JACK HAIGBAHRAIN VICTORIOUS
3716:36:0071 GUILLAUME MARTINCOFIDIS
3816:37:0064 MATTEO JORGENSONMOVISTAR TEAM
3916:38:0051 FABIO JAKOBSENQUICK-STEP ALPHA VINYL TEAM
4016:39:0041 ALEKSANDR VLASOVBORA – HANSGROHE
4116:40:0031 BEN O’CONNORAG2R CITROEN TEAM
4216:41:0021 GERAINT THOMASINEOS GRENADIERS
4316:42:0018 JONAS VINGEGAARDJUMBO – VISMA
4416:43:004 VEGARD STAKE LAENGENUAE TEAM EMIRATES
4516:44:00217 PIERRE ROLLANDB&B HOTELS – KTM
4616:45:00201 MICHAEL MATTHEWSTEAM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO
4716:46:00197 KRISTS NEILANDSISRAEL-PREMIER TECH
4816:47:00185 PIERRE LATOURTOTALENERGIES
4916:48:00178 JASPER STUYVENTREK – SEGAFREDO
5016:49:00162 FREDERIK FRISONLOTTO SOUDAL
5116:50:00152 WARREN BARGUILTEAM ARKEA – SAMSIC
5216:51:00142 RUBEN ANTONIO ALMEIDA GUERREIROEF EDUCATION – EASYPOST
5316:52:00132 ALEKSANDR RIABUSHENKOASTANA – QAZAQSTAN TEAM
5416:53:00121 ALEXANDER KRISTOFFINTERMARCHE – WANTY – GOBERT MATERIAUX
5516:54:00116 ANDREAS LEKNESSUNDTEAM DSM
5616:55:00108 GUILLAUME VAN KEIRSBULCKALPECIN – DECEUNINCK
5716:56:0097 THIBAUT PINOTGROUPAMA – FDJ
5816:57:0082 DAMIANO CARUSOBAHRAIN VICTORIOUS
5916:58:0078 MAX WALSCHEIDCOFIDIS
6016:59:0066 NELSON OLIVEIRAMOVISTAR TEAM
6117:00:0054 MATTIA CATTANEOQUICK-STEP ALPHA VINYL TEAM
6217:01:0047 MAXIMILIAN SCHACHMANNBORA – HANSGROHE
6317:02:0038 AURÉLIEN PARET PEINTREAG2R CITROEN TEAM
6417:03:0024 FILIPPO GANNAINEOS GRENADIERS
6517:04:0016 WOUT VAN AERTJUMBO – VISMA
6617:05:001 TADEJ POGACARUAE TEAM EMIRATES
6717:06:00215 CYRIL LEMOINEB&B HOTELS – KTM
6817:07:00208 NICHOLAS SCHULTZTEAM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO
6917:08:00193 SIMON CLARKEISRAEL-PREMIER TECH
7017:09:00181 PETER SAGANTOTALENERGIES
7117:10:00174 ALEX KIRSCHTREK – SEGAFREDO
7217:11:00163 PHILIPPE GILBERTLOTTO SOUDAL
7317:12:00156 MATIS LOUVELTEAM ARKEA – SAMSIC
7417:13:00146 MAGNUS CORT NIELSENEF EDUCATION – EASYPOST
7517:14:00137 SIMONE VELASCOASTANA – QAZAQSTAN TEAM
7617:15:00126 ADRIEN PETITINTERMARCHE – WANTY – GOBERT MATERIAUX
7717:16:00117 MARTIJN TUSVELDTEAM DSM
7817:17:00104 ALEXANDER KRIEGERALPECIN – DECEUNINCK
7917:18:0093 KÉVIN GENIETSGROUPAMA – FDJ
8017:19:0088 FRED WRIGHTBAHRAIN VICTORIOUS
8117:20:0074 ION IZAGUIRRE INSAUSTICOFIDIS
8217:21:0065 GREGOR MÜHLBERGERMOVISTAR TEAM
8317:22:0052 KASPER ASGREENQUICK-STEP ALPHA VINYL TEAM
8417:23:0044 LENNARD KÄMNABORA – HANSGROHE
8517:24:0032 GEOFFREY BOUCHARDAG2R CITROEN TEAM
8617:25:0028 ADAM YATESINEOS GRENADIERS
8717:26:0015 CHRISTOPHE LAPORTEJUMBO – VISMA
8817:27:006 BRANDON MCNULTYUAE TEAM EMIRATES
8917:28:00216 LUCA MOZZATOB&B HOTELS – KTM
9017:29:00204 DYLAN GROENEWEGENTEAM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO
9117:30:00198 MICHAEL WOODSISRAEL-PREMIER TECH
9217:31:00184 MATHIEU BURGAUDEAUTOTALENERGIES
9317:32:00176 QUINN SIMMONSTREK – SEGAFREDO
9417:33:00167 FLORIAN VERMEERSCHLOTTO SOUDAL
9517:34:00153 MAXIME BOUETTEAM ARKEA – SAMSIC
9617:35:00141 RIGOBERTO URANEF EDUCATION – EASYPOST
9717:36:00133 JOSEPH LLOYD DOMBROWSKIASTANA – QAZAQSTAN TEAM
9817:37:00125 ANDREA PASQUALONINTERMARCHE – WANTY – GOBERT MATERIAUX
9917:38:00118 KEVIN VERMAERKETEAM DSM
10017:39:00106 EDWARD PLANCKAERTALPECIN – DECEUNINCK
10117:40:0092 ANTOINE DUCHESNEGROUPAMA – FDJ
10217:41:0084 MATEJ MOHORICBAHRAIN VICTORIOUS
10317:42:0076 ANTHONY PEREZCOFIDIS
10417:43:0068 CARLOS VERONAMOVISTAR TEAM
10517:44:0056 YVES LAMPAERTQUICK-STEP ALPHA VINYL TEAM
10617:45:0045 PATRICK KONRADBORA – HANSGROHE
10717:46:0034 BENOIT COSNEFROYAG2R CITROEN TEAM
10817:47:0027 DYLAN VAN BAARLEINEOS GRENADIERS
10917:48:0013 STEVEN KRUIJSWIJKJUMBO – VISMA
11017:49:005 RAFAL MAJKAUAE TEAM EMIRATES
11117:50:00212 CYRIL BARTHEB&B HOTELS – KTM
11217:51:00207 LUKA MEZGECTEAM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO
11317:52:00196 HUGO HOULEISRAEL-PREMIER TECH
11417:53:00188 ALEXIS VUILLERMOZTOTALENERGIES
11517:54:00173 TONY GALLOPINTREK – SEGAFREDO
11617:55:00164 REINARDT JANSE VAN RENSBURGLOTTO SOUDAL
11717:56:00154 AMAURY CAPIOTTEAM ARKEA – SAMSIC
11817:57:00148 JONAS RUTSCHEF EDUCATION – EASYPOST
11917:58:00136 GIANNI MOSCONASTANA – QAZAQSTAN TEAM
12017:59:00127 TACO VAN DER HOORNINTERMARCHE – WANTY – GOBERT MATERIAUX
12118:00:00112 ALBERTO DAINESETEAM DSM
12218:01:00102 SILVAN DILLIERALPECIN – DECEUNINCK
12318:02:0096 VALENTIN MADOUASGROUPAMA – FDJ
12418:03:0085 LUIS LEON SANCHEZBAHRAIN VICTORIOUS
12518:04:0073 SIMON GESCHKECOFIDIS
12618:05:0067 ALBERT TORRES BARCELOMOVISTAR TEAM
12718:06:0053 ANDREA BAGIOLIQUICK-STEP ALPHA VINYL TEAM
12818:07:0043 MARCO HALLERBORA – HANSGROHE
12918:08:0033 MIKAEL CHERELAG2R CITROEN TEAM
13018:09:0026 LUKE ROWEINEOS GRENADIERS
13118:10:0014 SEPP KUSSJUMBO – VISMA
13218:11:002 GEORGE BENNETTUAE TEAM EMIRATES
13318:12:00218 SEBASTIAN SCHÖNBERGERB&B HOTELS – KTM
13418:13:00206 CHRISTOPHER JUUL JENSENTEAM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO
13518:14:00191 CHRIS FROOMEISRAEL-PREMIER TECH
13618:15:00186 DANIEL OSSTOTALENERGIES
13718:16:00172 GIULIO CICCONETREK – SEGAFREDO
13818:17:00166 BRENT VAN MOERLOTTO SOUDAL
13918:18:00155 HUGO HOFSTETTERTEAM ARKEA – SAMSIC
14018:19:00145 OWAIN DOULLEF EDUCATION – EASYPOST
14118:20:00134 FABIO FELLINEASTANA – QAZAQSTAN TEAM
14218:21:00123 KOBE GOOSSENSINTERMARCHE – WANTY – GOBERT MATERIAUX
14318:22:00113 JOHN DEGENKOLBTEAM DSM
14418:23:00103 MICHAEL GOGLALPECIN – DECEUNINCK
14518:24:0095 OLIVIER LE GACGROUPAMA – FDJ
14618:25:0086 DYLAN TEUNSBAHRAIN VICTORIOUS
14718:26:0075 VICTOR LAFAYCOFIDIS
14818:27:0063 GORKA IZAGIRRE INSAUSTIMOVISTAR TEAM
14918:28:0058 FLORIAN SENECHALQUICK-STEP ALPHA VINYL TEAM
15018:29:0048 DANNY VAN POPPELBORA – HANSGROHE
15118:30:0035 STAN DEWULFAG2R CITROEN TEAM
15218:31:0023 JONATHAN CASTROVIEJOINEOS GRENADIERS
15318:32:0012 TIESJ BENOOTJUMBO – VISMA
15418:33:008 MARC HIRSCHIUAE TEAM EMIRATES
15518:34:00211 FRANCK BONNAMOURB&B HOTELS – KTM
15618:35:00205 AMUND GRØNDAHL JANSENTEAM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO
15718:36:00194 JAKOB FUGLSANGISRAEL-PREMIER TECH
15818:37:00187 ANTHONY TURGISTOTALENERGIES
15918:38:00177 TOMS SKUJINSTREK – SEGAFREDO
16018:39:00165 ANDREAS KRONLOTTO SOUDAL
16118:40:00157 LUKASZ OWSIANTEAM ARKEA – SAMSIC
16218:41:00143 ALBERTO BETTIOLEF EDUCATION – EASYPOST
16318:42:00131 ALEXEY LUTSENKOASTANA – QAZAQSTAN TEAM
16418:43:00128 GEORG ZIMMERMANNINTERMARCHE – WANTY – GOBERT MATERIAUX
16518:44:00114 NILS EEKHOFFTEAM DSM
16618:45:00107 KRISTIAN SBARAGLIALPECIN – DECEUNINCK
16718:46:0098 MICHAEL STORERGROUPAMA – FDJ
16818:47:0083 KAMIL GRADEKBAHRAIN VICTORIOUS
16918:48:0072 PIERRE LUC PERICHONCOFIDIS
17018:49:0062 IMANOL ERVITIMOVISTAR TEAM
17118:50:0055 MIKKEL HONORÉQUICK-STEP ALPHA VINYL TEAM
17218:51:0046 NILS POLITTBORA – HANSGROHE
17318:52:0037 OLIVER NAESENAG2R CITROEN TEAM
17418:53:0025 THOMAS PIDCOCKINEOS GRENADIERS
17518:54:0017 NATHAN VAN HOOYDONCKJUMBO – VISMA
17618:55:007 MARC SOLERUAE TEAM EMIRATES

