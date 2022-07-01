Tour de France 2022 stage 1 preview: Route map and profile of Copenhagen time trial

The 2022 Tour de France begins in Copenhagen today and finishes in Paris on Sunday 24 July, where Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar hopes to be wearing yellow and be crowned champion for the third year in a row.

He is up against the might of the Dutch team Jumbo-Visma, who carry multiple threats including Pogacar’s national teammate Primoz Roglic and last year’s Tour runner-up, Jonas Vingegaard.

Meanwhile Ineos Grenadiers are without their leading light Egan Bernal, the 2019 champion who is still recovering from injury, but they do have the in-form Geraint Thomas fresh from winning the Tour de Suisse, Colombian climber Dani Martinez, as well as potential stage winners Adam Yates and Tom Pidcock.

The Tour usually begins on Saturday but the transfer from this year’s opening three stages in Copenhagen to northern France means an early rest day and a Friday start to accommodate it.

Stage 1 map

A flat individual time trial through the streets of Copenhagen opens the show with plenty of intricate tight corners, but given it is only over 13km there shouldn’t be huge time gaps created among the leaders.

Even so, the climbers who are less comfortable on a time trial bike will be conscious to minimise losses here. Ineos’s Dani Martinez may have GC ambitions, depending on the strategy of the team and how they share responsibility between the Colombian and Welshman Thomas, and he is the kind of rider who could lose valuable seconds from the get go on a stage like this one.

Stage 1 profile

Plenty of eyes will be on Vingegaard, the 25-year-old Dane carrying home hopes over these first three days. He is no time trial specialist and his priority will be ensuring there is minimal gap to Pogacar, the man he finished second to overall last year.

The stage winner is unlikely to be among the general classification contenders, although both Thomas and Roglic have plenty of time trial pedigree. Matthieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) is a candidate for just about every kind of stage bar the most brutal mountain days, and he would love to get his hands on both the stage victory and the yellow jersey here.

Young Swiss talent Stefan Bissegger (EF Education) has a number of ITT wins on his CV and finished seventh in last year’s UCI World Championships time trial, and the milti-talented Wout van Aert (Jumbo Visma) is likely to be near the top of the pile too.

But the favourite is Ineos’s Italian flyer Filippo Ganna. He is a double time trial world champion and five of his six Giro d’Italia stage wins have come in individual time trials. He already has several ITT wins this year, and it is hard to see how anyone beats him on this short flat course if he is feeling strong.

Stage 1 start time

The stage is scheduled to begin at around 3pm BST.

How to watch on TV and online

Tour de France coverage can be found this year on ITV4, Eurosport and GCN+ (Global Cycling Network).

Live racing each day will be shown on ITV4 before highlights typically at 7pm each day. ITV’s website lists timings here.

Eurosport and GCN+ will show every minute of every stage. More on Eurosport’s coverage here and the GCN+ coverage here.

Stage 1 time trial start list

ORDER LOCAL TIME BIB RIDER TEAM 1 16:00:00 214 JÉRÉMY LECROQ B&B HOTELS – KTM 2 16:01:00 202 JACK BAUER TEAM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO 3 16:02:00 192 GUILLAUME BOIVIN ISRAEL-PREMIER TECH 4 16:03:00 182 EDVALD BOASSON HAGEN TOTALENERGIES 5 16:04:00 175 BAUKE MOLLEMA TREK – SEGAFREDO 6 16:05:00 168 TIM WELLENS LOTTO SOUDAL 7 16:06:00 158 CONNOR SWIFT TEAM ARKEA – SAMSIC 8 16:07:00 144 STEFAN BISSEGGER EF EDUCATION – EASYPOST 9 16:08:00 138 ANDREY ZEITS ASTANA – QAZAQSTAN TEAM 10 16:09:00 122 SVEN ERIK BYSTRØM INTERMARCHE – WANTY – GOBERT MATERIAUX 11 16:10:00 115 CHRISTOPHER HAMILTON TEAM DSM 12 16:11:00 101 MATHIEU VAN DER POEL ALPECIN – DECEUNINCK 13 16:12:00 91 DAVID GAUDU GROUPAMA – FDJ 14 16:13:00 87 JAN TRATNIK BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS 15 16:14:00 77 BENJAMIN THOMAS COFIDIS 16 16:15:00 61 ENRIC MAS MOVISTAR TEAM 17 16:16:00 57 MICHAEL MØRKØV QUICK-STEP ALPHA VINYL TEAM 18 16:17:00 42 FELIX GROSSSCHARTNER BORA – HANSGROHE 19 16:18:00 36 BOB JUNGELS AG2R CITROEN TEAM 20 16:19:00 22 DANIEL MARTINEZ INEOS GRENADIERS 21 16:20:00 11 PRIMOŽ ROGLIČ JUMBO – VISMA 22 16:21:00 3 MIKKEL BJERG UAE TEAM EMIRATES 23 16:22:00 213 ALEXIS GOUGEARD B&B HOTELS – KTM 24 16:23:00 203 LUKE DURBRIDGE TEAM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO 25 16:24:00 195 GUY NIV ISRAEL-PREMIER TECH 26 16:25:00 183 MACIEJ BODNAR TOTALENERGIES 27 16:26:00 171 MADS PEDERSEN TREK – SEGAFREDO 28 16:27:00 161 CALEB EWAN LOTTO SOUDAL 29 16:28:00 151 NAIRO QUINTANA TEAM ARKEA – SAMSIC 30 16:29:00 147 NEILSON POWLESS EF EDUCATION – EASYPOST 31 16:30:00 135 DMITRIY GRUZDEV ASTANA – QAZAQSTAN TEAM 32 16:31:00 124 LOUIS MEINTJES INTERMARCHE – WANTY – GOBERT MATERIAUX 33 16:32:00 111 ROMAIN BARDET TEAM DSM 34 16:33:00 105 JASPER PHILIPSEN ALPECIN – DECEUNINCK 35 16:34:00 94 STEFAN KÜNG GROUPAMA – FDJ 36 16:35:00 81 JACK HAIG BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS 37 16:36:00 71 GUILLAUME MARTIN COFIDIS 38 16:37:00 64 MATTEO JORGENSON MOVISTAR TEAM 39 16:38:00 51 FABIO JAKOBSEN QUICK-STEP ALPHA VINYL TEAM 40 16:39:00 41 ALEKSANDR VLASOV BORA – HANSGROHE 41 16:40:00 31 BEN O’CONNOR AG2R CITROEN TEAM 42 16:41:00 21 GERAINT THOMAS INEOS GRENADIERS 43 16:42:00 18 JONAS VINGEGAARD JUMBO – VISMA 44 16:43:00 4 VEGARD STAKE LAENGEN UAE TEAM EMIRATES 45 16:44:00 217 PIERRE ROLLAND B&B HOTELS – KTM 46 16:45:00 201 MICHAEL MATTHEWS TEAM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO 47 16:46:00 197 KRISTS NEILANDS ISRAEL-PREMIER TECH 48 16:47:00 185 PIERRE LATOUR TOTALENERGIES 49 16:48:00 178 JASPER STUYVEN TREK – SEGAFREDO 50 16:49:00 162 FREDERIK FRISON LOTTO SOUDAL 51 16:50:00 152 WARREN BARGUIL TEAM ARKEA – SAMSIC 52 16:51:00 142 RUBEN ANTONIO ALMEIDA GUERREIRO EF EDUCATION – EASYPOST 53 16:52:00 132 ALEKSANDR RIABUSHENKO ASTANA – QAZAQSTAN TEAM 54 16:53:00 121 ALEXANDER KRISTOFF INTERMARCHE – WANTY – GOBERT MATERIAUX 55 16:54:00 116 ANDREAS LEKNESSUND TEAM DSM 56 16:55:00 108 GUILLAUME VAN KEIRSBULCK ALPECIN – DECEUNINCK 57 16:56:00 97 THIBAUT PINOT GROUPAMA – FDJ 58 16:57:00 82 DAMIANO CARUSO BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS 59 16:58:00 78 MAX WALSCHEID COFIDIS 60 16:59:00 66 NELSON OLIVEIRA MOVISTAR TEAM 61 17:00:00 54 MATTIA CATTANEO QUICK-STEP ALPHA VINYL TEAM 62 17:01:00 47 MAXIMILIAN SCHACHMANN BORA – HANSGROHE 63 17:02:00 38 AURÉLIEN PARET PEINTRE AG2R CITROEN TEAM 64 17:03:00 24 FILIPPO GANNA INEOS GRENADIERS 65 17:04:00 16 WOUT VAN AERT JUMBO – VISMA 66 17:05:00 1 TADEJ POGACAR UAE TEAM EMIRATES 67 17:06:00 215 CYRIL LEMOINE B&B HOTELS – KTM 68 17:07:00 208 NICHOLAS SCHULTZ TEAM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO 69 17:08:00 193 SIMON CLARKE ISRAEL-PREMIER TECH 70 17:09:00 181 PETER SAGAN TOTALENERGIES 71 17:10:00 174 ALEX KIRSCH TREK – SEGAFREDO 72 17:11:00 163 PHILIPPE GILBERT LOTTO SOUDAL 73 17:12:00 156 MATIS LOUVEL TEAM ARKEA – SAMSIC 74 17:13:00 146 MAGNUS CORT NIELSEN EF EDUCATION – EASYPOST 75 17:14:00 137 SIMONE VELASCO ASTANA – QAZAQSTAN TEAM 76 17:15:00 126 ADRIEN PETIT INTERMARCHE – WANTY – GOBERT MATERIAUX 77 17:16:00 117 MARTIJN TUSVELD TEAM DSM 78 17:17:00 104 ALEXANDER KRIEGER ALPECIN – DECEUNINCK 79 17:18:00 93 KÉVIN GENIETS GROUPAMA – FDJ 80 17:19:00 88 FRED WRIGHT BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS 81 17:20:00 74 ION IZAGUIRRE INSAUSTI COFIDIS 82 17:21:00 65 GREGOR MÜHLBERGER MOVISTAR TEAM 83 17:22:00 52 KASPER ASGREEN QUICK-STEP ALPHA VINYL TEAM 84 17:23:00 44 LENNARD KÄMNA BORA – HANSGROHE 85 17:24:00 32 GEOFFREY BOUCHARD AG2R CITROEN TEAM 86 17:25:00 28 ADAM YATES INEOS GRENADIERS 87 17:26:00 15 CHRISTOPHE LAPORTE JUMBO – VISMA 88 17:27:00 6 BRANDON MCNULTY UAE TEAM EMIRATES 89 17:28:00 216 LUCA MOZZATO B&B HOTELS – KTM 90 17:29:00 204 DYLAN GROENEWEGEN TEAM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO 91 17:30:00 198 MICHAEL WOODS ISRAEL-PREMIER TECH 92 17:31:00 184 MATHIEU BURGAUDEAU TOTALENERGIES 93 17:32:00 176 QUINN SIMMONS TREK – SEGAFREDO 94 17:33:00 167 FLORIAN VERMEERSCH LOTTO SOUDAL 95 17:34:00 153 MAXIME BOUET TEAM ARKEA – SAMSIC 96 17:35:00 141 RIGOBERTO URAN EF EDUCATION – EASYPOST 97 17:36:00 133 JOSEPH LLOYD DOMBROWSKI ASTANA – QAZAQSTAN TEAM 98 17:37:00 125 ANDREA PASQUALON INTERMARCHE – WANTY – GOBERT MATERIAUX 99 17:38:00 118 KEVIN VERMAERKE TEAM DSM 100 17:39:00 106 EDWARD PLANCKAERT ALPECIN – DECEUNINCK 101 17:40:00 92 ANTOINE DUCHESNE GROUPAMA – FDJ 102 17:41:00 84 MATEJ MOHORIC BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS 103 17:42:00 76 ANTHONY PEREZ COFIDIS 104 17:43:00 68 CARLOS VERONA MOVISTAR TEAM 105 17:44:00 56 YVES LAMPAERT QUICK-STEP ALPHA VINYL TEAM 106 17:45:00 45 PATRICK KONRAD BORA – HANSGROHE 107 17:46:00 34 BENOIT COSNEFROY AG2R CITROEN TEAM 108 17:47:00 27 DYLAN VAN BAARLE INEOS GRENADIERS 109 17:48:00 13 STEVEN KRUIJSWIJK JUMBO – VISMA 110 17:49:00 5 RAFAL MAJKA UAE TEAM EMIRATES 111 17:50:00 212 CYRIL BARTHE B&B HOTELS – KTM 112 17:51:00 207 LUKA MEZGEC TEAM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO 113 17:52:00 196 HUGO HOULE ISRAEL-PREMIER TECH 114 17:53:00 188 ALEXIS VUILLERMOZ TOTALENERGIES 115 17:54:00 173 TONY GALLOPIN TREK – SEGAFREDO 116 17:55:00 164 REINARDT JANSE VAN RENSBURG LOTTO SOUDAL 117 17:56:00 154 AMAURY CAPIOT TEAM ARKEA – SAMSIC 118 17:57:00 148 JONAS RUTSCH EF EDUCATION – EASYPOST 119 17:58:00 136 GIANNI MOSCON ASTANA – QAZAQSTAN TEAM 120 17:59:00 127 TACO VAN DER HOORN INTERMARCHE – WANTY – GOBERT MATERIAUX 121 18:00:00 112 ALBERTO DAINESE TEAM DSM 122 18:01:00 102 SILVAN DILLIER ALPECIN – DECEUNINCK 123 18:02:00 96 VALENTIN MADOUAS GROUPAMA – FDJ 124 18:03:00 85 LUIS LEON SANCHEZ BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS 125 18:04:00 73 SIMON GESCHKE COFIDIS 126 18:05:00 67 ALBERT TORRES BARCELO MOVISTAR TEAM 127 18:06:00 53 ANDREA BAGIOLI QUICK-STEP ALPHA VINYL TEAM 128 18:07:00 43 MARCO HALLER BORA – HANSGROHE 129 18:08:00 33 MIKAEL CHEREL AG2R CITROEN TEAM 130 18:09:00 26 LUKE ROWE INEOS GRENADIERS 131 18:10:00 14 SEPP KUSS JUMBO – VISMA 132 18:11:00 2 GEORGE BENNETT UAE TEAM EMIRATES 133 18:12:00 218 SEBASTIAN SCHÖNBERGER B&B HOTELS – KTM 134 18:13:00 206 CHRISTOPHER JUUL JENSEN TEAM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO 135 18:14:00 191 CHRIS FROOME ISRAEL-PREMIER TECH 136 18:15:00 186 DANIEL OSS TOTALENERGIES 137 18:16:00 172 GIULIO CICCONE TREK – SEGAFREDO 138 18:17:00 166 BRENT VAN MOER LOTTO SOUDAL 139 18:18:00 155 HUGO HOFSTETTER TEAM ARKEA – SAMSIC 140 18:19:00 145 OWAIN DOULL EF EDUCATION – EASYPOST 141 18:20:00 134 FABIO FELLINE ASTANA – QAZAQSTAN TEAM 142 18:21:00 123 KOBE GOOSSENS INTERMARCHE – WANTY – GOBERT MATERIAUX 143 18:22:00 113 JOHN DEGENKOLB TEAM DSM 144 18:23:00 103 MICHAEL GOGL ALPECIN – DECEUNINCK 145 18:24:00 95 OLIVIER LE GAC GROUPAMA – FDJ 146 18:25:00 86 DYLAN TEUNS BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS 147 18:26:00 75 VICTOR LAFAY COFIDIS 148 18:27:00 63 GORKA IZAGIRRE INSAUSTI MOVISTAR TEAM 149 18:28:00 58 FLORIAN SENECHAL QUICK-STEP ALPHA VINYL TEAM 150 18:29:00 48 DANNY VAN POPPEL BORA – HANSGROHE 151 18:30:00 35 STAN DEWULF AG2R CITROEN TEAM 152 18:31:00 23 JONATHAN CASTROVIEJO INEOS GRENADIERS 153 18:32:00 12 TIESJ BENOOT JUMBO – VISMA 154 18:33:00 8 MARC HIRSCHI UAE TEAM EMIRATES 155 18:34:00 211 FRANCK BONNAMOUR B&B HOTELS – KTM 156 18:35:00 205 AMUND GRØNDAHL JANSEN TEAM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO 157 18:36:00 194 JAKOB FUGLSANG ISRAEL-PREMIER TECH 158 18:37:00 187 ANTHONY TURGIS TOTALENERGIES 159 18:38:00 177 TOMS SKUJINS TREK – SEGAFREDO 160 18:39:00 165 ANDREAS KRON LOTTO SOUDAL 161 18:40:00 157 LUKASZ OWSIAN TEAM ARKEA – SAMSIC 162 18:41:00 143 ALBERTO BETTIOL EF EDUCATION – EASYPOST 163 18:42:00 131 ALEXEY LUTSENKO ASTANA – QAZAQSTAN TEAM 164 18:43:00 128 GEORG ZIMMERMANN INTERMARCHE – WANTY – GOBERT MATERIAUX 165 18:44:00 114 NILS EEKHOFF TEAM DSM 166 18:45:00 107 KRISTIAN SBARAGLI ALPECIN – DECEUNINCK 167 18:46:00 98 MICHAEL STORER GROUPAMA – FDJ 168 18:47:00 83 KAMIL GRADEK BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS 169 18:48:00 72 PIERRE LUC PERICHON COFIDIS 170 18:49:00 62 IMANOL ERVITI MOVISTAR TEAM 171 18:50:00 55 MIKKEL HONORÉ QUICK-STEP ALPHA VINYL TEAM 172 18:51:00 46 NILS POLITT BORA – HANSGROHE 173 18:52:00 37 OLIVER NAESEN AG2R CITROEN TEAM 174 18:53:00 25 THOMAS PIDCOCK INEOS GRENADIERS 175 18:54:00 17 NATHAN VAN HOOYDONCK JUMBO – VISMA 176 18:55:00 7 MARC SOLER UAE TEAM EMIRATES

Source Link Tour de France 2022 stage 1 preview: Route map and profile of Copenhagen time trial