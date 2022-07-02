Tour de France 2022 LIVE: Stage 2 latest updates as Yves Lampaert earns Yellow Jersey in opening time trial

(AFP via Getty Images)

The Tour de France resumes for Stage 2 today after Yves Lampaert claimed the first Yellow Jersey in the opening time trial in Copenhagen. On a rain soaked circuit, the Belgian raced to a surprise win beating out defending champion Tadej Pogacar as well as compatriot Wout van Aert after taking a seriously impresssive time of 15 minutes and 17 seconds to complete the 13km course.

Adam Yates and Tour debutant Tom Pidcock impressed on their return from Covid-19, with the Ineos Grenadiers pair 13th and 15th respectively. Their teammate, Geraint Thomas, was one second further back after completing the ride in a gilet, forgetting to take it off before the start. Contenders Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard also safely negotiated the treacherous conditions and attention switches to another stage which could be defined by weather.

Stage 2 could be defined by the wind. It is a long trek along the Danish coastline reaching from Roskilde to Nyborg with three categorised climbs in the middle and stretches of open road that look set to be beaten with heavy crosswind that could cause some tricky problems. Finally the Pelaton will cross the majestic Great Belt Bridge before a 700m dash to the finish line.

One of the beauties of the Grand Depart going on Tour is that it throws up totally unknown routes and almost anything could happen on a day like this one. If the wind does pick up it could split the pack and hamper the hopes of those who come off worse. Follow all the action from Stage 2 of the Tour de France:

Tour de France 2022: How to watch on TV and online Tour de France coverage can be found this year on ITV4, Eurosport, Discovery+ and GCN+ (Global Cycling Network). Live racing each day will be shown on ITV4 before highlights typically at 7pm each day. ITV's website lists timings here. Eurosport and GCN+ will show every minute of every stage. More on Eurosport's coverage here and the GCN+ coverage here. It is also being shown on Eurosport's Discovery+ streaming service, with broadcast info here.

