‘Tough night’ for Tories in local elections, Boris Johnson admits

Conservatives have suffered a ‘tough night’ in local elections, Boris Johnson has admitted.
In his first public comments since seeing the flagship Tory councils of Wandsworth and Westminster fall to Labour for the first time in decades, the prime minister insisted that early counts had delivered “a mixed set of results” for his party.
Asked by broadcasters during a visit to a school in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency if he took responsibility for the results, Mr Johnson said: “Of course”.
He added: “It is mid-term. It’s certainly a mixed set of results.
“We had a tough night in some parts of the country but on the other hand in other parts of the country you are still seeing Conservatives going forward and making quite remarkable gains in places that haven’t voted Conservative for a long time, if ever.”
