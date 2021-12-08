Tottenham’s Europa Conference game with Rennes postponed after Covid outbreak

Tottenham’s Europa Conference League match with Rennes has been postponed due an outbreak of Covid-19 at the north London club.

Spurs said in a statement: “We can confirm that our UEFA Europa Conference League Group G home fixture against Stade Rennais will not take place tomorrow (Thursday 9 December at 8pm UK) after a number of positive COVID-19 cases at the Club. Discussions are ongoing with UEFA and we shall provide a further update on this fixture in due course.

“Additionally, following discussions with the Health Security Agency (formerly Public Health England) and DCMS advisers, the Club has been advised to close the First Team area of its Training Centre at this time, in the interests of the health and safety of players and staff.”

More to follow…

