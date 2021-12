Tottenham vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup fixture online and on TV tonight

Tottenham host West Ham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight as both teams look to end their long wait for a major trophy.

West Ham have been the surprise package of this season’s competition, knocking out both Manchester United and holders Manchester City.

David Moyes’ side are on a run of just one win in their last six Premier League matches, however, and their top four push has lost its momentum.

Spurs, who were beaten 1-0 by West Ham earlier this season, have been revived following Antonio Conte’s appointment. They were runners-up in last season’s competition as they look to win their first major trophy since 2008.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match tonight.

When is Tottenham vs West Ham?

The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:45pm GMT on Wednesday 21 December at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 7pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Both teams could make changes, with a hectic schedule of three Premier Legaue matches to come in between Boxing Day and 2 January. Antonio Conte was without Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Bryan Gil for the draw against Liverpool while Cristian Romero is out with a long-term hamstring injury.

Sergio Reguilon was only fit enough to come off the bench against Liverpool but could start here, while Dele Alli, Ryan Sessegnon and Harry Winks will be hoping to keep their place in the starting line-up. Lucas Moura could be brought back into the starting line-up.

West Ham manager David Moyes is yet to play his strongest side in the Carabao Cup but could be tempted to bring in the likes of Declan Rice and Michail Antonio from the start here. Centre backs Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna and left back Ben Johnson are out, while Aaron Cresswell is a doubt.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Reguilon; Winks, Skipp; Lucas, Kane, Son

West Ham: Areola; Coufal, Diop, Dawson, Cresswell, Masuaku; Bowen, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Antonio

Odds

Tottenham: 11/8

Draw: 23/10

West Ham: 21/10

Prediction

Antonio Conte has turned the mood in north London around and his team are on a great run – West Ham will remain competitive but they are badly out of form. Tottenham 2-1 West Ham

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Tottenham vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup fixture online and on TV tonight