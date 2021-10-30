Tottenham vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Manchester United play their first match since the humiliating defeat to Liverpool last week and a big reaction will be expected when they visit Tottenham Hotspur.

Nuno’s side also lost last weekend, a narrow defeat to Tottenham, but they sit one point and one place above United in the table, sixth after five wins from nine matches.

Neither club have been overly convincing and both managers have come under scrutiny, after just two wins from their last six league games apiece.

A win this weekend could make everything look a lot better, though, and potentially push them back into the top five.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 30 October at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Spurs are still without Ryan Sessegnon, but Bryan Gil is the only other doubt.

United have many more absences, starting with Paul Pogba who is suspended after his red card against Liverpool. Anthony Martial is back from a long lay-off but faces a fight for a place, while Raphael Varane may be hurried back into the XI after a shambolic defensive showing last weekend.

Predicted line-ups

TOT – Lloris; Tanganga, Romero, Dier, Reguilon; Skipp, Hojbjerg, Ndombele; Moura, Kane, Son

MNU – De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Matic; Lingard, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo

Odds

Tottenham 135/67

Draw 51/19

Man United 17/12

Prediction

Tottenham won’t fear United and will give them problems, but surely Solskjaer’s side have to come together to produce a vastly improved showing under pressure. Spurs 2-2 Man United.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Tottenham vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight