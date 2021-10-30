Tottenham vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium set for the visit of Manchester United (Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United go head to head on Saturday evening, with both teams looking to close the gap back to the top-four spots in the Premier League table and both managers under pressure. Most of the focus this week has been on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with his job reportedly in danger after a thrashing at the hands of Liverpool last time out.

Nuno Espirito Santo has not been much more of a popular figure in some quarters with Spurs this term, though they did progress to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals in midweek and are one place and point above United in the league table – a victory for either manager in this clash would give some much-needed breathing space.

Other intriguing points to watch develop further during the 90 minutes will be Harry Kane’s lack of goals so far this term, which United stars are left on the sidelines amid an expected reshuffle of the lineup and, perhaps above all else, whether their leaky defence looks more organised and structured after conceding 11 goals in the last three games. Follow all the live updates of Spurs vs Man United below, after the conclusion of Liverpool against Brighton:

Show latest update 1635608041 Liverpool 2-2 Brighton 74 mins: Liverpool have had a better five minutes or so but are still yet to seriously test Sanchez in this second half. Henderson volleys wide after a Liverpool corner is cleared to the edge. Jamie Braidwood 30 October 2021 16:34 1635607877 Liverpool 2-2 Brighton 71 mins: Alexander-Arnold fires over the bar after Liverpool work a free-kick into a shooting position. Jamie Braidwood 30 October 2021 16:31 1635607797 Liverpool 2-2 Brighton 70 mins: And Alisson saves again, although it may have been offside. Brighton were able to cut through Liverpool again and Cucurella slipped in Mwepu, who forced Alisson into the save form the angle. Jamie Braidwood 30 October 2021 16:29 1635607692 Liverpool 2-2 Brighton 67 mins: Save by Alisson! The goal hasn’t changed Brighton’s approach, they’re going for the win at Anfield! Cucurella lets fly from 25 yards and Alisson palms it away, before Liverpool struggle to clear under more Brighton pressure. Jamie Braidwood 30 October 2021 16:28 1635607408 GOAL! Liverpool 2-2 Brighton (TROSSARD 64’) Brighton are level, what a comeback from the visitors! It’s a brilliant goal from Trossard after a fine Brighton move, but Liverpool will be disappointed with the defending. Cucurella threads the ball inside to Lallana, who was in space on the edge of the box. he then slips the ball into Trossard, who cuts inside Robertson and finishes past Alisson! Jamie Braidwood 30 October 2021 16:23 1635607351 Liverpool 2-1 Brighton 63 mins: Salah had the chance to run at the Brighton defence after Liverpool won the ball back, but the forward loses possession to Mwepu. Jamie Braidwood 30 October 2021 16:22 1635607279 Liverpool 2-1 Brighton 61 mins: Chance for Salah! Firmino slips him in and as he faces Duffy, he shoots with the outside of his left foot. It’s a straight-forward save for Sanchez. Jamie Braidwood 30 October 2021 16:21 1635607181 Liverpool 2-1 Brighton 58 mins: March catches Van Dijk’s foot with a late challenge, but the Liverpool defender looks to be ok. Alexis Mac Allister is coming on for Bissouma, who has been excellent today but is still working his way towards full fitness. Jamie Braidwood 30 October 2021 16:19 1635607100 Liverpool 2-1 Brighton 56 mins: Good defending from Van Dijk, who gets back well to hold off Trossard as the Brighton forward looked to shoot at Alisson from close range. Oxlade-Chamberlain then drags a volley wide from a Liverpool corner. A fourth goal is coming, but it’s anyone’s guess who for as we approach the hour mark. Jamie Braidwood 30 October 2021 16:18 1635606921 Liverpool 2-1 Brighton 54 mins: Good defending from Brighton. Duffy blocks a Oxlade-Chamberlain shot, Cucurella denies an Alexander-Arnold shot, before Bissouma is able to wrestle the ball off Henderson as the Liverpool captain looked to shoot. Jamie Braidwood 30 October 2021 16:15

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Tottenham vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight