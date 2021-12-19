Tottenham vs Liverpool prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Tottenham Hotspur will look to relaunch their push for the Champions League places when they host in-form Liverpool today.

Spurs’ momentum under Antonio Conte was halted after a Covid-19 outbreak in the first-team squad that saw their fixtures against Rennes, Brighton and Leicester postponed.

Before then, Conte’s side had won three matches in a row in the Premier League to close in on the top four, and they now have as many as three games in hand on the teams above them in the table.

Liverpool are on a run of eight consecutive wins in all competitions and Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold were all on target as they came from behind to defeat Newcastle 3-1 on Wednesday.

Here’s all the information you need to now before this afternoon’s fixture.

When is Tottenham vs Liverpool?

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 19 December at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It is set to be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 4pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

While Tottenham have not confirmed which of their players have been affected by Covid-19, Cristian Romero is out and Sergio Reguilon is an injury doubt.

Liverpool were without Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones for the win over Newcastle as they were in isolation after recording suspected Covid-19 tests. At his press conference on Friday, Jurgen Klopp said those positive tests were yet to be confirmed and that the club had not recorded any other positive cases.

Liverpool’s injury list has shortened and Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita returned to action off the bench in the win over Newcastle.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Son, Lucas; Kane

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Jota, Mane

Odds

Tottenham: 17/4

Draw: 15/4

Liverpool: 8/15

Prediction

Amid the disruption of Covid-19, Liverpool come into this match in form and will be confident of extending their winning run. Tottenham 1-3 Liverpool

