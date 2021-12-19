Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Tottenham will play their first match in two weeks when they host Liverpool in the Premier League this afternoon.

Antonio Conte’s side have had their last three matches postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the first-team squad, with the Europa League match against Rennes and Premier League fixtures against Brighton and Leicester all called off.

Liverpool were without Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho on Wednesday after they recorded suspected positive tests ahead of their win over Newcastle, a result which saw the Reds keep pace with Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have won eight matches in a row in all competitions and are second in the table while Spurs are seventh, although they now have as many as three games in hand of some of the teams above them.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match today.

When is Tottenham vs Liverpool?

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 19 December at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It is set to be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 4pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

While Tottenham have not confirmed which of their players have been affected by Covid-19, Cristian Romero is out and Sergio Reguilon is an injury doubt.

Liverpool were without Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones for the win over Newcastle as they were in isolation after recording suspected Covid-19 tests. At his press conference on Friday, Jurgen Klopp said those positive tests were yet to be confirmed and that the club had not recorded any other positive cases.

Liverpool’s injury list has shortened and Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita returned to action off the bench in the win over Newcastle.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Son, Lucas; Kane

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Jota, Mane

Odds

Tottenham: 17/4

Draw: 15/4

Liverpool: 8/15

Prediction

Amid the disruption of Covid-19, Liverpool come into this match in form and will be confident of extending their winning run. Tottenham 1-3 Liverpool

