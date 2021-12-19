Tottenham vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Liverpool head to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday with the Reds in fantastic form and Spurs effectively coming in from the cold, after their last three matches have been postponed. Games against Rennes, Brighton and Leicester couldn’t be fulfilled by Antonio Conte’s team due to a Covid outbreak, so it remains to be seen how fit and battle-ready his squad is.
The Reds have had some Covid absences of their own to cope with, including Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho, but came through their last match against Newcastle with a routine victory all the same.
They remain in the Premier League title hunt after six straight victories, but this will be a bigger test than some of those recent encounters. Spurs are down in seventh and do have three league wins on the spin to their name, but the most recent of those was in the first week of December. Winning all their games in hand would put the north London side into the top four, so there’s plenty to play for.
Follow all the live updates and team news as Tottenham face Liverpool below, after the conclusion of Wolves vs Chelsea:
Tottenham vs Liverpool: Line-ups
Tottenham XI: Lloris, Royal, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Sessegnon, Winks, Dele Alli, Ndombele, Son, Kane
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson, Morton, Milner, Keita, Salah, Jota, Mane
Wolves 0 – 0 Chelsea
69 mins: Almost. Raul Jimenez is played in to the byline by Hoever but doesn’t have many options in the box. He cuts the ball back into the middle but Chelsea intercept and run it clear.
Wolves 0 – 0 Chelsea
66 mins: Kovacic comes on in place of Ziyech. It’s Kovacic’s 100th appearance in the Premier League and his first for 11 games after time out with a hamstring injury then coronavirus.
Marcal flicks an early ball up the pitch that Marcal chases down but Azpilicueta gets there first and boots the ball away.
Wolves 0 – 0 Chelsea
63 mins: Riyad Mahrez has scored for Manchester City against Newcastle. Oleksandr Zinchenko swung a cross in from the left and Mahrez met it on the volley to score. City are leading that game 3-0 now.
Chelsea have seemingly nullified Wolves’ attacking momentum but they aren’t creating a whole lot themselves. Mateo Kovacic is getting ready to come on for the Blues.
Wolves 0 – 0 Chelsea
60 mins: Kante gets free down the right side and looks to pick out Mount in the box. Saiss intercepts the pass and it looks as though the ball clips his arm on the way through. There’s an appeal for a penalty from Chelsea but nothing comes from it. It would have been incredibly harsh to give that one.
Wolves 0 – 0 Chelsea
57 mins: Chelsea are starting to overload the wide areas. On the left Ziyech, Pulisic and Alonso combine to get the ball in behind for Pulisic to whip a cross into the six-yard box. Mount is arriving in the middle but Romain Saiss slides in front of the Chelsea man to clear the danger.
Wolves 0 – 0 Chelsea
54 mins: This is a decent spell for Chelsea. Max Kilman heads a Reece James cross clear but they recover the ball and attack through Saul and Mount. Mount almost carries the ball into the right side of the box but Neves gets across to clear.
The Blues seem more consistent in this half, they’re certainly seeing more of the ball.
Wolves 0 – 0 Chelsea
51 mins: Ruben Neves scoops a pass over the top and almost plays Ki-Jana Hoever in down the right side but Thiago Silva nips across, beats hism to the loose ball and clears the danger for Chelsea.
Joao Moutinho and N’Golo Kante then come together in the middle of the pitch and Kante wins a free kick.
Wolves 0 – 0 Chelsea
48 mins: Chelsea have taken control of the ball looking to get James and Mount up the pitch on the right wing. A pass into the box for Pulisic is cleared by the home side who then attempt to break down the left through Marcal. He goes on a decent run into the Chelsea half but ends up running the ball out of play.
Second half: Wolves 0 – 0 Chelsea
Kick off: Saul Niguez comes on for Chelsea replacing Trevoh Chalobah in midfield at half-time. Wolves get the match back underway with no changes to their XI.
