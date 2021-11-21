Tottenham vs Leeds predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Tottenham are hosting Leeds United in north London on Sunday, as the visitors look to revive their struggling early-season form, while Spurs aim to earn their first Premier League win under new manager Antonio Conte.

Spurs drew 0-0 at Everton in Conte’s first game in charge before the international break. In between that game and this one, Harry Kane has scored seven goals for his country and returns from England duty full of confidence in a major boost for Conte.

Leeds are still searching for their form of last season and remain without key players.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the match?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United takes place on Sunday 21st November, at 4.30pm GMT.

How to watch on TV and online

Spurs vs Leeds will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers can stream the game live online via the Sky Sports website and app.

What is the team news?

Tottenham will be forced to make changes for the visit of Leeds with Cristian Romero and Oliver Skipp unavailable for Sunday’s Premier League fixture.

Romero sustained an unspecified injury while away with Argentina and Skipp has a one-match suspension to serve after he received a fifth booking of the season at Everton two weeks ago.

Giovani Lo Celso is another who has to be assessed following a knock picked up on international duty. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is expected to be fit and Antonio Conte has also been boosted by Ryan Sessegnon and Bryan Gil being able to return to training after recent hamstring issues.

Leeds will be without Patrick Bamford again, with the striker set to miss his ninth game in all competitions due to an ankle injury.

Teenage striker Joe Gelhardt is not likely to feature after withdrawing from the England Under-20 squad through injury.

Defenders Luke Ayling, Robin Koch (both knee) and Junior Firpo (muscle strain) are still unavailable and Jamie Shackleton remains doubtful.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Sanchez, Tanganga, Doherty, Davies, Dier, Rodon, Reguilon, Sessegnon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Winks, Alli, Lo Celso, Moura, Gil, Bergwijn, Kane, Son, Scarlett.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Cooper, Dallas, Llorente, Struijk, Rodrigo, James, Raphinha, Klich, Harrison, Shackleton, Roberts, Forshaw, Klaesson, Cresswell, Summerville, Drameh, Hjelde, Bate.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Winks, Reguilon; Moura, Kane, Son.

Leeds: Meslier; Llorente, Struijk, Cooper; Shackleton, Phillips, Dallas; Klich; Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo.

Tottenham Hotspur 10/13

Draw 16/5

Leeds United 18/5

Prediction

Neither of these sides have found their groove so far these season, but the recent form of Harry Kane on international duty suggests Spurs might be about to see the best of their main man in the coming weeks, and perhaps Leeds will be the first side to pay the price. Tottenham 2-1 Leeds.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Tottenham vs Leeds predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today