Tottenham vs Leeds LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

“We have to improve” Conte on turning Tottenham’s season around

Follow all the action as Tottenham Hotspur host Leeds in the Premier League this afternoon.

After a narrow victory over Vitesse and a stalemate against Everton prior to the international break, Antonio Conte’s Spurs tenure now truly gets underway, with the head coach having had more time to embed his philosophy. As he has highlighted himself, though, it will need to be a patient process, with Tottenham currently languishing in tenth, seven points adrift of the top four. Harry Kane took full advantage of Albania and San Marino’s brittle defences, scoring seven goals while away with England, and Conte will need to coax similar form from the club’s talisman, who has scored just once in ten league appearances this season.

Meanwhile, Leeds are poised just above the relegation zone after a disappointing start to the campaign of their own. Marcelo Bielsa’s side have won just two out of eleven games so far, although they did seem to slowly be building momentum before the international break. Their defence has been questionable, though, having already conceded 18 goals. Follow all the latest updates below after the conclusion of Man City vs Everton:

Show latest update 1637506572 Cancelo continues fine form João Cancelo has provided his sixth assist of the season in 18 games for Man City, as many as he produced in both of his first two seasons with the club in all competitions combined (six in 76 games). Michael Jones 21 November 2021 14:56 1637506345 Sterling scores for Man City Raheem Sterling scored for Man City on his 300th appearance in the Premier League. It’s only his third start of the season for the Premier League champions so he’ll be hoping to impress Pep Guardiola. Joao Cancelo, Phil Foden and Rodri have all been quality for the home side so far. Work to do for Everton in the second half. (Getty Images) (Getty Images) Michael Jones 21 November 2021 14:52 1637506153 Half-time: Man City 1 – 0 Everton 45+3 mins: Aymeric Laporte picks up a yellow card for a cynical tackle on Andros Townsend just outside the City box over to the right. Townsend takes the free kick himself and belts it safeyl into the hands of Ederson. The whistle goes for half-time with Manchester City leading by one goal to nil. Michael Jones 21 November 2021 14:49 1637506068 Man City 1 – 0 Everton 45 mins: Three minutes of added time to play at the Etihad Stadium. Michael Jones 21 November 2021 14:47 1637505910 GOAL! Man City 1 – 0 Everton (Sterling, 44’)⚽️ 44 mins: That’s illegal from Cancelo! Everton defend a cross from the elft wing pretty well and shift up out of their own box. Cancelo collects the cleared ball in the middle of the final third and flicks a pass over the defence with the outside of his right foot just as Sterling makes a run through the lines. He catches the ball on the half-volley with an open right foot and leaves Pickford no chance to stop it hitting the back of the net. Great goal from Man City. Michael Jones 21 November 2021 14:45 1637505868 Man City 0 – 0 Everton 42 mins: A Cancelo cross is headed behind by Keane. City play the corner short and pass it quickly out to Cancelo on the opposite side. He crosses it back into the box but Pickford plucks it out of the air. He gives it to Iwobi who tries to find Richarlison with a forward pass. The ball takes a deflection and comes out to Delph who spots Iwobi’s continued run down the wing and threads it through to him. Iwobi has a free run into the box but the pace of Walker is too much and he catches the Everton winger and wins the ball just inside his own area. Michael Jones 21 November 2021 14:44 1637505701 Man City 0 – 0 Everton 39 mins: Manchester City have had 81% possession. That’s insane. Everton have done nothing with the ball, the official stats say the visitors have had two shots but I can’t recall either of them. This first half has been all Man City, Everton have defended well but their transitions have been woeful. Michael Jones 21 November 2021 14:41 1637505430 Man City 0 – 0 Everton 36 mins: Decision overturned! No penalty, no foul. VAR calls the referee over to the monitor, Stuart Attwell looks at the incident and decides there isn’t enough contact to award the decision. Reprieve for Everton! Michael Jones 21 November 2021 14:37 1637505351 Penalty to Man City! Man City 0 – 0 Everton 33 mins: Richarlison picks up a yellow card after Everton work the ball up the pitch but needlessly give it away. His frustration comes out in a late tackle and the Brazilian is rightly put in the book. At the other end of the pitch Delph is caught in possessino by Rodri who pokes the ball to Sterling. He sprints at the penalty area and weaves away from Keane. There’s not a great deal of contact but Keane does lunge across Sterling who goes down. Referee Stuart Attwell has a good look at the incident and points to the spot. VAR is taking a look to see whether Sterling was just inside or outside of the box when the tackle came in. Michael Jones 21 November 2021 14:35 1637505117 Man City 0 – 0 Everton 30 mins: Save! Kyle Walker has the ball on the right side and decides to play it into Rodri. Rodri passes it up to Palmer who turns towards goal and hits one from range forcing a leaping save out of Pickford. The loose ball comes to Sterling who cuts onto his left foot and drills a low shot through the legs of Keane but into the hands of the Everton goalkeeper. Michael Jones 21 November 2021 14:31

