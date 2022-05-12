Tottenham vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Conte: “We are doing a good job” in UCL race

Tottenham host Arsenal tonight in one of the most exciting north London derbies of recent times. Both clubs are vying for a spot in the Premier League top four and this evening’s result could determine who gets to feature in the Champions League next season.

Spurs are four points behind the Gunners ahead of the fixture and a win would see them close the gap to just one point. In the reverse fixture earlier this season, Tottenham succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium but they can now inflict their own home win on their north London rivals and take a step closer to the top four.

It is fitting that the final Champions League spot is being battled between such fierce rivals but Arsenal will arguably be more eager to get back to the European top flight after missing out on European football altogether last season for the first time in 25 years. Mikel Arteta’s men have been handed a boost ahead of the game as Ben White looks likely to return to help the Gunners reach the Champions League, as a win over Spurs would put an unassailable seven points between the clubs.

Follow all the action from the north London derby as Tottenham host the Gunners:

Show latest update 1652373926 Conte on his first North London derby Tottenham boss, Antonio Conte, explained how he felt being in charge of the team for his first north London derby tonight and on how important it is to get a positive result against Arsenal. “It’s my first north London derby and I know very well what this game means for this club for our fans.” he said, “We have to know very well what it also means for the table for us at this moment. “We are fighting for a place in the Champions League, we are in this race with Arsenal. We are doing a really good job to stay in this race. “At the same time, I want to try to give satisfaction to our fans, they deserve this type of satisfaction in a tough game, a derby against Arsenal.” Michael Jones 12 May 2022 17:45 1652373026 Tottenham vs Arsenal Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the north London derby as Tottenham host Arsenal with a spot in next season’s Champions League on the line. The Gunners travel to Spurs sitting fourth in the Premier League table with a four point gap over their rivals. If they win this evening they will move seven clear of Antonio Conte’s men and with only six points left to play after tonight will qualify for Europe’s biggest competition. Tottenham know that they need to win. If they can pick up three points they have a real chance of finishing ahead of Arsenal and, at the very least, they will remain in the race for another week. The other motivating factor is the desire to avoid Arsenal securing Champions League at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium which is pretty much a worse case scenario for Spurs. Michael Jones 12 May 2022 17:30

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Tottenham vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight