Tottenham Hotspur will play against a K League select in a pre-season friendly in Seoul in July, the club said on Wednesday.

Spurs enjoy a massive following in South Korea thanks mainly to national team captain Son Heung-min.

Cho So-hyun, who captains the South Korean women’s side, also plays for the London club.

Spurs said the match will take place at Seoul World Cup Stadium on 13 July. It will be their third visit to the country.

Asia and Australia were regular stops for major European clubs before the Covid-19 pandemic, with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea attracting huge crowds for lucrative friendlies.

Reuters

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Tottenham to face K League XI in pre-season game in Seoul