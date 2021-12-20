Tottenham out of Europa Conference League after forfeiting Rennes match

Tottenham have been knocked out of the Europa Conference League after forfeiting their final group stage match against Rennes, Uefa has confirmed.
Spurs were unable to play the Group G tie, scheduled for December 9, after a Covid-19 outbreak in their first-team squad.
Antonio Conte’s side needed to beat the Ligue 1 team in order to advance to the knockout stages but Rennes have been awarded a 3-0 victory.
The result leaves Spurs third in the group, behind winners Rennes and Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem.
