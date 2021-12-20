Tottenham have been knocked out of the Europa Conference League after forfeiting their final group stage match against Rennes, Uefa has confirmed.

Spurs were unable to play the Group G tie, scheduled for December 9, after a Covid-19 outbreak in their first-team squad.

Antonio Conte’s side needed to beat the Ligue 1 team in order to advance to the knockout stages but Rennes have been awarded a 3-0 victory.

The result leaves Spurs third in the group, behind winners Rennes and Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem.

More follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Tottenham out of Europa Conference League after forfeiting Rennes match