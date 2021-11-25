Former Formula 1 tyre specialist Kees van de Grint has hit out at the feud between Toto Wolff and Christian Horner, calling the pair’s quarrels “terrible, tacky and childish”.

Mercedes chief Wolff and Red Bull boss Horner have been at odds all throughout the seasons – much like their respective on-track counterparts, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Defending champion Hamilton is looking to retain the drivers’ title for Mercedes, while Verstappen is seeking his first championship.

Van de Grint, who worked at Bridgestone during the height of Michael Schumacher’s F1 success, is much preferring the battle between Hamilton and Verstappen than Wolff and Horner’s feud.

“I think that’s terrible, I think it’s tacky,” the Dutchman told Motorsport.com. “And then marshals are insulted. It is childish.

“Let everyone focus on their own cars. We have a fantastic season, we have two great drivers who actually downgrade the rest of the field. Fantastic, that’s motorsport.

“We look at motorsport and not at this sort of thing, right? When I hear terms that I don’t want to repeat, that annoys me, too. I am sorry to hear that.”

Hamilton emerged victorious at the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix last weekend, narrowing the gap to championship leader Verstappen to eight points with just two races left this season.

Next up is the Saudi Arabian GP on Sunday 5 December, one week before the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Toto Wolff and Christian Horner feud labelled ‘terrible, tacky and childish’