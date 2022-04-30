Tory Neil Parish admits to watching porn in Commons and quits as MP

Posted on April 30, 2022 0

Neil Parish has resigned as a Tory MP after admitting to watching pornography in the Commons chamber twice.

The Tiverton and Honiton MP described the action as a “moment of madness”.

Mr Parish, who is a farmer, said the first time he watched adult content was by mistake after looking at tractors on his phone but admitted the second time was deliberate.

This comes after two female colleagues reported seeing him looking at pornography while sitting near them in the Commons.

Source Link Tory Neil Parish admits to watching porn in Commons and quits as MP