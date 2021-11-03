Tory MPs vote to tear up sleaze rules after Conservative ex-minister found guilty of paid lobbying

Conservative MPs have voted to tear up parliamentary rules for dealing with MP sleaze after an independent investigation found a former Tory minister guilty of breaching a ban on paid lobbying.

MPs voted by 250 to 232 to set aside the 30-day suspension recommended by an independent investigation into Owen Paterson and instead set up a Conservative-dominated panel to draw up new rules.

The result was greeted by cries of “shame” from the opposition benches, while former Tory cabinet minister David Gauke wrote on Twitter that it was “a good day not to be a Conservative MP”.

Boris Johnson was accused of “wallowing in sleaze” after he whipped Tories to back the change, which he defended on the grounds that MPs should have the right to appeal against the standards commissioner’s findings.

Many of the MPs voting to overhaul the system – including the prime minister himself – have previously been reprimanded by the Commons Standards Committee following inquiries by commissioner Kathryn Stone.

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said that the result showed that the Conservatives were “rotten to the core”.

“Tory Ministers and MPs just voted to over-rule an independent cross-party committee which found that a Conservative MP repeatedly breached the rules by pocketing over £100,000 a year to lobby ministers on behalf of his paymasters,” she said.

“An absolute disgrace. Rotten to the core.”

The result reflected a degree of unease among Tory MPs at being asked to back the dilution of sleaze rules, with the victory margin of 18 falling well short of Mr Johnson’s 80-strong majority in the House.

The outcome suggests that more than 100 of the 361 Conservative MPs either opposed the change or did not vote.

