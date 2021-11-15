Conservative MPs will be challenged to vote to ban second jobs on Wednesday, as Labour piles pressure on Boris Johnson to act on sleaze.

Keir Starmer revealed his party would stage the showdown – and argue for all outside work to be outlawed, except for working in the NHS or other public services.

The vote would be “a measure of where people are on how we now move things forward”, the Labour leader said, but would not be retrospective.

The prime minister has refused to say where he stands on second jobs, despite rising public anger over MPs extra-parliamentary work and a Tory slump in the polls.

Oliver Dowden, the party chair, has again rejected a watchdog’s call for him to lose the power to decide whether ministers are investigated for sleaze.

On LBC Radio, Sir Keir said: “We are going to put to parliament on Wednesday a vote which is going to ask MPs to vote to get rid of paid directorships and paid consultancies – change the rules in parliament.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Tory MPs to be challenged to vote to ban second jobs, as Labour piles on pressure over sleaze