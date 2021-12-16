Tory MPs attack Chris Whitty for ‘running the show’ with Christmas party advice

Tory MPs have attacked Chris Whitty’s call for people to cut back on Christmas partying as an adviser “running the show” – despite no Commons vote to impose restrictions.

Ex-ministers Steve Brine and Steve Baker laid into the chief medical officer after he urged the public not to mix at festive events unless they “really matter to them”.

With hospitality and entertainment businesses protesting they face ruin from customer no-shows – and no Treasury plans for a rescue package – Conservative MPs pinned the blame on Professor Whitty.

Mr Brine told minister he appeared to have changed government policy “at a stroke” and demanded to know if “advisers are now running the show”.

“I’ll bet none of them run businesses facing complete ruin. As a result of what was said last night, the Treasury is going to have to do more,” he said, as Labour called for that urgent support.

Mr Baker echoed the protest, questioning whether officials “on podiums at press conferences are staying within the bounds of the policy that ministers have decided”.

And a third Tory backbencher, Greg Smith, complained Professor Whitty had decided to “press the panic button way beyond what this House voted for a couple of days ago”.

