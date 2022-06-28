Tory MP who toppled Theresa May to run in party elections and ready to ‘remove’ Boris Johnson

The Conservative MP who organised the campaign that toppled Theresa May is running in party elections to prepare for a fresh push to bring down Boris Johnson.

Steve Baker hopes a seat on the executive of the powerful 1922 Committee of backbenchers will allow him to change the rules to allow another no-confidence vote – if necessary.

The serial rebel described the prime minister’s position as “intolerable” if he is found to have lied to parliament over the scandal of the No 10 parties, many of which he attended.

He said: “If he were not to resign in those circumstances, it may prove necessary to take action to remove him. It is one thing to make an inadvertent error, but intolerable to deliberately mislead.”

Mr Baker added: “We should not change the rules and vote again lightly. However, there are foreseeable circumstances in which the 1922 may need to act.”

The former head of the European Research Group of pro-Brexit MPs also warned Mr Johnson against calling a snap general election to avoid a resignation – an idea floated by No 10.

“If the prime minister were to attempt to avoid publication of the report of the privileges committee by calling a general election, that might require action,” he told The Times.

The Independent revealed that the new 18-strong executive is set to be chosen on 13 July – sparking a battle between supporters and opponents of the prime minister.

Party rules currently prevent a second no-confidence vote within 12 months – which would mean until next June, after a badly-bruised Mr Johnson won a vote earlier this month – but they could be changed.

more follows

