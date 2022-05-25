Tory MP Tobias Ellwood heckled by own party as he attacks Johnson over Sue Gray report

Tobias Ellwood told Boris Johnson he “does not have my support” after the Partygate scandal.

The Tory MP also urged his party to remove the prime minister or risk losing the next election, as he responded to Sue Gray‘s report in the House of Commons.

“Mr Speaker, I’m being heckled by my own people,” Mr Ellwood said, hammering home his point.

“If we cannot work out what we’re going to do, then the Conservative Party will lose the next general election.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.