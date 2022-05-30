Tory MP says imperial measurements are part of our 'national heritage and culture'

Conservative MP Chris Philp has defended Boris Johnson‘s plans to bring back the imperial measurements system in the UK, claiming that the system is part of our “national heritage and culture.”

The prime minister reportedly plans to announce that the nation’s shops will be able to return to using pounds and ounces, instead of the current mix of imperial and metric measurements.

Another Conservative MP, Mark Francois, is also in favour of imperial measurements, saying it was about “freedom of choice.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.