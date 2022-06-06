Tory MP resigns as ministerial aide to vote against Boris Johnson in confidence ballot

Posted on June 6, 2022 0

John Lamont, the MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk, has confirmed his resignation as a ministerial aide to the foreign secretary.

In a statement released on Twitter, the Scottish Tory announced he had voted against Boris Johnson in Monday’s confidence ballot after extensive consultation with his constituents in the borders.

Mr Lamont told Sky News he was “increasingly concerned” about the culture in Downing Street and felt the government would benefit from the “renewed focus” that would come with new leadership.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Tory MP resigns as ministerial aide to vote against Boris Johnson in confidence ballot