A Conservative MP has been charged with failing to stop after a car crash in November last year.

South Wales Police said Jamie Wallis, 37, who represents Bridgend in Wales, had also been charged with failure to report a road traffic collision, driving without due care and attention and leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position.

The crash happened in Llanblethian, Cowbridge, in the early hours of November 28 last year.

Mr Wallis, of Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan, is due to appear before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 10 May.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Tory MP Jamie Wallis charged with failing to stop after car crash in Wales