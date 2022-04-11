Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan found guilty of sexually assaulting 15 year-old boy

Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy at a house in Staffordshire in 2008.

Khan, 48, the MP for Wakefield in West Yorkshire, dragged the boy upstairs, pushed him onto a bed and asked him to watch pornography before the attack, Southwark Crown Court heard.

The victim, now 29-years-old, was left feeling “scared, vulnerable, numb, shocked and surprised” after Khan touched his feet and legs, he told the jury – coming within “a hair’s breadth” of his genitals while he sat in a top bunkbed.

Khan, who in December 2019 was elected as the MP for Wakefield, has vehemently denied sexually assaulting the boy, claiming he only touched the Catholic teenager’s elbow when he “became extremely upset” after a conversation about his sexuality.

But the MP, who is gay and a Muslim, was found guilty by a jury aon Monday after around five hours of deliberations.

The judge, Mr Justice Baker, said he will sentence Khan, who has been suspended by the Conservative Party, on a later date.

The victim claims he was not “taken very seriously” when he first made the allegation to the party’s press office days before Khan’s election success.

He then made a complaint to police a short while after Khan helped prime minister Boris Johnson win a large Commons majority by taking Wakefield from the so-called “red wall” that had formed Labour’s heartlands in northern England and the Midlands.

More follows

