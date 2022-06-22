Tory MP calls striking rail workers ‘Putin’s friends’

A senior Conservative MP has called striking rail workers “Putin’s friend”.

Tobias Ellwood made the bizarre remark on Wednesday (22 June) as the UK prepares for two more days of industrial action by RMT members on Thursday and Saturday.

“The one government in Europe that is actually standing up to [Vladimir] Putin is completely distracted in this way,” Mr Ellwood said.

“I say to the unions, please don’t be Putin’s friend. Return to the talks today so we can get the country moving again.”

