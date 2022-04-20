Tory MP asks Boris Johnson to create minister for men

The Conservative MP who criticised the idea of women taking traditionally male screen roles has called on Boris Johnson to set up a new ministerial post for men.

Nick Fletcher MP – a leading backer of International Men’s Day – said it was time for a dedicated minister looking out for the particular health issues faced by men.

“Men are dying so much younger than they should,” said Mr Fletcher at PMQs on Wednesday.

The MP for Don Valley said: “So will the PM meet with me to discuss the merits of having a minister for men, and the benefits of a men’s health strategy?”

The PM did not take up the call for a mens’ minister, but replied: “We are determined to tackle all the health conditions he describes and cares about – particularly mental health and suicide prevention.”

Mr Fletcher was previously mocked for his complaints about women taking on traditionally male TV and film roles – saying it left young men vulnerable to “committing crime”.

He claimed the lack of male role models – citing actresses taking the lead in Doctor Whoand the all-female Ghostbusters reboot – had left young men idolising violent anti-heroes.

“In recent years we’ve seen Doctor Who, Ghostbusters, Luke Skywalker … all replaced by women,” he said during the International Men’s Day debate.

Mr Fletcher added: “Men are left with the Krays and Tommy Shelby. Is it any wonder we are seeing so many young men committing crime?”

The Tory backbencher also told parliament that he wanted “men to have their own identity and masculinity to be celebrated at times – rather than vilified”.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson stood by his attack on the Church of England at PMQs, after the Achbishop of Canterbury and other senior clergy criticised his plan to send migrants to Rwanda.

At a private meeting of Tory MPs on Tuesday evening, Mr Johnson tried to deflect the criticism by claiming the clergy had been “less vociferous” in criticising the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Labour Leader Keir Starmer asked the PM whether he would “take this opportunity to apologise for slandering the Archbishop and the Church of England”.

But the prime minister replied: “I was slightly taken aback for the government to be criticised over the policy that we have devised to end the deaths at sea in the Channel as a result of cruel criminal gangs.”

