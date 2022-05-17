A Conservative MP has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault offences.

The unnamed man was also arrested on allegations of abuse of position of trust and misconduct in a public office, according to a Scotland Yard statement reported by the Sun.

Tory chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris has asked the MP involved not to attend Parliament while the investigation is ongoing.

A statement from the whips office said: “The chief whip has asked that the MP concerned does not attend the Parliamentary estate while an investigation is ongoing.

“Until the conclusion of the investigation we will not be commenting further.”

The Metropolitan Police has been contacted for its statement, but the Sun reported that it says the alleged sexual offences are said to have taken place in London between 2002 and 2009.

It was understood the Conservatives will not make a decision on whether the suspect has the whip suspended until after the police investigation is concluded.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Tory MP arrested on suspicion of rape