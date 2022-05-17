A Conservative MP has been arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault.

The unnamed MP has been asked not to attend parliament while a police investigation is ongoing.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “In January 2020, the Met received a report relating to alleged sexual offences having been committed between 2002 and 2009.

“The offences are alleged to have occurred in London.

“An investigation is ongoing, led by officers from Central Specialist Crime.

“A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of indecent assault, sexual assault, rape, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office. He remains in custody.”

The MP has been asked by the whips to stay away from parliament while the police investigate.

A Conservative whips office spokesperson said: “The Chief Whip has asked that the MP concerned does not attend the Parliamentary Estate while an investigation is ongoing. Until the conclusion of the investigation we will not be commenting further.”

Source Link Tory MP arrested on suspicion of rape banned from parliament