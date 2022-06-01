Tory minister struggles to convert imperial units during awkward interview

Posted on June 1, 2022 0

A Tory minister struggled to convert imperial measurements during an interview on Wednesday, despite Downing Street claiming the system is “universally understood”.

Stephen Parkinson, the arts minister, gave incorrect answers when Kay Burley asked him to convert ounces and grams into pounds.

He did, however, answer correctly when asked if three pints is more than four litres.

Lord Parkinson’s awkward interview came after news that the government will launch a consultation into how to further reincorporate imperial measurements in Britain to coincide with the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Tory minister struggles to convert imperial units during awkward interview