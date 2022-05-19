Tory minister rejects calls for police to use ‘discretion’ with desperate shoplifters

Posted on May 19, 2022 0

Kit Malthouse has rejected calls for police officers to use discretion when dealing with shoplifters who steal to eat.

The Conservative policing minister spoke after Andy Cooke, the chief inspector of constabulary, said he “fully supports” the idea.

“I find it a bit old fashioned thinking,” Mr Malthouse said in response.

“We believe that the law should be blind and police officers should act without fear or favour in the prosecution of the law… our job is to get ahead of these kinds of crimes.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Tory minister rejects calls for police to use ‘discretion’ with desperate shoplifters