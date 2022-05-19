Tory minister rejects calls for police to use ‘discretion’ with desperate shoplifters

Kit Malthouse has rejected calls for police officers to use discretion when dealing with shoplifters who steal to eat.

The Conservative policing minister spoke after Andy Cooke, the chief inspector of constabulary, said he “fully supports” the idea.

“I find it a bit old fashioned thinking,” Mr Malthouse said in response.

“We believe that the law should be blind and police officers should act without fear or favour in the prosecution of the law… our job is to get ahead of these kinds of crimes.”

