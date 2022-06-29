Tory minister ditches parliamentary scrutiny session after committee criticises her

Boris Johnson‘s international trade secretary has pulled out of a parliamentary scrutiny session at the last minute after the committee she was due to appear at criticised her.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan was due to answer questions from MPs on the International Trade Committee at 10am this morning – but the committee was told at the last minute that she would not be attending.

The MPs had on Wednesday morning published a new report criticising the governemnt for apparently dodging parliamentary scrutiny on one of its planned trade deals – including failure to give evidence to them.

The committee complained that its scrutiny work of the deal so far had been “hindered by government delays” including “failure to provide timely responses to Committee request”, “failure of a Minister to give timely evidence to the Committee”, and “failure to honour previous commitments”.

The “brief” period of scrutiny of the proposed agreement with Australia was started before the committee had even had time to publish its own analysis, they said – calling for it to be extended.

The MPs said the government’s delay tactics meant they had been “unable to conclude our report before the statutory period under the Constitutional Reform and Governance Act 2010 (CRaG) was commenced” – a key deadline.

The government has been repeatedly criticised for the limited parliamentary scrutiny it is giving its trade deals.

The agreements themselves have raised concerns that they could be used to run down standards in the UK market and do not include adequate safeguards to stop British producers being unfairly undercut.

No reason has yet been given for the Cabinet minister’s last-minute no-show and The Independent has contacted the Department for International Trade for an explanation.

