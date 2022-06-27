Tory donor explains decision not to sue former MP for libel

A businessman and Conservative Party donor who is suing one former Conservative MP for libel has told a High Court judge why he decided not to take legal action against another.

Mohamed Amersi has accused Charlotte Leslie, former MP for Bristol North West, of publishing a “series of documents” to a number of “influential individuals” and defaming him.

He has told Mr Justice Nicklin, who oversaw a pre-trial hearing at the High Court in London on Monday, why he decided not to “commence legal proceedings” against Sir Nicholas Soames, former MP for mid-Sussex.

Mr Amersi suggested that one reason was that a former Parliamentary colleague had “discouraged” him because of Sir Nicholas’s “close proximity to the Prince of Wales”.

One of Mr Amersi’s lawyers told the judge, in a written witness statement, that Miss Leslie had published documents between December 2020 and mid-January 2021.

Nigel Tait said “publications complained of” made “serious” and “false” allegations about Mr Amersi’s “business and personal life”.

Lawyers representing Miss Leslie indicated she was disputing claims made against her.

Mr Amersi told the judge, in a written witness statement, how he also knew that Sir Nicholas had sent a “document or documents” to Conservative Party co-chair Ben Elliot.

He said he had decided not to “commence legal proceedings” against Sir Nicholas, grandson of former prime minister Sir Winston Churchill, for a number of reasons.

Mr Amersi said it was his belief that Sir Nicholas had been “misled” by Miss Leslie and was not the “individual” who should be “held responsible” for the “publications complained of”.

He told the judge that Sir Hugo Swire, former Conservative MP for East Devon, had “also discouraged me from commencing proceedings against Sir Nicholas” due to Sir Nicholas’s “close proximity to the Prince of Wales”.

Mr Amersi said he supported Charles’ “many charitable initiatives”.

He also said Bahrain ambassador Sheikh Fawaz had suggested that “his king” would be “very upset” if Sir Nicholas was sued.

Mr Justice Nicklin made decisions on a number of legal issues on Monday.

He is due to oversee a further hearing later in the year.

