Tory deputy chief whip quits after drunken incident

Tory deputy chief whip Chris Pincher has quit after he allegedly groped two men while he was drunk.

In a resignation letter sent to Boris Johnson, he said he had “embarrassed himself and other people” by drinking too much at the Conservative Party’s private members’ club.

The alleged incident reportedly happened at the Carlton Club on Wednesday night, according to The Sun.

Mr Pincher said in his resignation letter: “Last night I drank far too much.

“I’ve embarrassed myself and other people which is the last thing I want to do and for that I apologise to you and to those concerned.

“I think the right thing to do in the circumstances is for me to resign as Deputy Chief Whip. I owe it to you and the people I’ve caused upset to, to do this.

“I want to assure you that you will continue to have my full support from the back benches, and I wish you all the best as you deal with aftershocks of Covid and the challenges of international inflation.

“It has been the honour of my life to have served in Her Majesty’s Government.”

In 2017, Mr Pincher was cleared of breaching the party’s code of conduct after he referred himself to the Conservatives’ complaint procedure.

He had resigned as the assistant whip after he was accused of having made unwanted advances toward former Olympic rower and Tory activist Alex Story nine years before Mr Pincher became an MP.

Mr Pincher had said: “I do not recognise either the events or the interpretation placed on them … if Mr Story has ever felt offended by anything I said then I can only apologise to him.”

